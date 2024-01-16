Ultra-compact tiny house embraces space-saving Japanese design

This latest model by French firm Baluchon is very small, even by tiny house standards – measuring just 4.5 m (almost 15 ft) in length. Featuring Japanese-inspired styling inside and out, its diminutive size means that it's very portable, though also required some clever space-saving design.

The Bonzai tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar, with an aluminum roof and spruce inside. Its insulation is a mixture of cotton, hemp and linen, and there's a ladder attached to the exterior that provides access to a compact rooftop deck.

To put its size into perspective, the Bonzai is around half the length of a typical North American tiny house, like the Raven, for example. This means that Baluchon has had be get creative for the interior layout. The home's entry point, for example, is into the bathroom, which is simple and contains a shower and toilet.

Directly next to the bathroom is the kitchen, which is also very compact and has a sink and two-burner stove unit, plus a fridge. It has more storage space than you might expect for a kitchen of its size, including a pantry drawer, as well as a pull-out table.

A shoji-style sliding door provides access to the only other room in the tiny house. This serves as a multipurpose living room and includes generous storage in the form of underfloor drawers, plus overhead lockers. There's a drop-down dining table, shelving, and a wood-burning stove in there. Additionally, the room contains a home cinema setup with a soundbar, projector and pull-down screen.

There's no bedroom in the Bonzai, nor a sofa. Instead, when it's time for bed, the owner simply rolls out a futon onto the floor that's stored when not in use.

The Bonzai tiny house was built for ease of travel and serves as the owner's main home as they journey around England. We've no word on the exact price of this particular model, though Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000).

Source: Baluchon