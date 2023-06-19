Luxurious gooseneck tiny house packs in plenty of big-home comforts

The latest model by MitchCraft Tiny Homes offers the kind of luxurious features that are more typically associated with a full-sized house. Its storage-packed interior includes a light-filled and flexible living space, as well as nice additions like underfloor heating, a dishwasher, a netted loft space, and a large bedroom with ample headroom to stand upright.

Casey's 32' x 10' Tiny Home (9.7 x 3 m) is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer and has an extra-wide frame, so offers a more spacious and house-like layout inside, but will need a permit to tow on the road.

Its interior measures 390 sq ft (36 sq m) and visitors enter into a generously proportioned kitchen in the center of the home. This contains the dishwasher, sink, electric stovetop, and quite a lot of storage space, plus a dining table for two. There's also a large cat tree and a cat flap and exterior door providing access for the owner's pets.

The living room is nearby and contains a sofa, plus a storage unit with a TV that stows away when not in use. Additionally, ladder-style steps are integrated into the wall for access to the netted loft area, which provides the benefit of increasing living space without blocking the natural light from the skylight above.

The living room in Casey's 32' x 10' Tiny Home is topped by a netted loft area MitchCraft Tiny Homes

Over on the other side of the kitchen to the living room is the bathroom. This features the underfloor heating to keep toes toasty when getting in and out of the shower, plus there's a sink and a flushing toilet and some more storage space.

Elsewhere, a storage-integrated staircase leads up to the master bedroom in the gooseneck part of the trailer. It has ample headroom to stand upright, which is a relative rarity in a tiny house, plus a double bed and yet more storage space. There's also a separate washing machine and dryer up there and a second loft area used for storage.

Casey's 32' x 10' Tiny Home includes a master bedroom with lots of storage space and headroom to stand upright MitchCraft Tiny Homes

Casey’s 32' x 10' Tiny Home is described as a luxury tiny house and has a suitably high-end price tag of US$250,000.

Source: MitchCraft Tiny Homes