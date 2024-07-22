© 2024 New Atlas
Two-person tiny house ditches stairs for a more comfortable layout

By Adam Williams
July 22, 2024
The Casuarina is finished in a black metal exterior which has timber accenting
View 13 Images
The Casuarina is based on a triple-axle trailer, and measures 8.4 m (27 ft) in length
The Casuarina gets power from an RV-style hookup as standard but can be upgraded to run off-the-grid
The Casuarina's living room includes a sofa bed for guests
The Casuarina is accessed by sliding glass doors that help fill the interior with natural light
The Casuarina's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Casuarina's living room includes a wood-burning stove and a ceiling fan
The Casuarina's interior has a floorspace of 18 sq m (almost 194 sq ft)
The Casuarina's kitchen boasts a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Casuarina's kitchen includes an electric oven, propane-powered two-burner stove, and a fridge/freezer
The Casuarina's bedroom is located on the ground floor and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Casuarina's bedroom includes quite a lot of storage space
The Casuarina's bathroom includes a toilet, shower, and a vanity sink
Whether due to mobility issues or just not liking the idea of climbing up a ladder to get into bed, not everyone is cut out for the typical tiny house lifestyle. With this in mind, the Casuarina is arranged all on one level and provides a comfortable home for one or two people, plus guests.

The Casuarina, by Evergreen Homes Australia, has a similar overall design to the builder's Grevillea model and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 8.4 m (27 ft) and features a black metal exterior, with timber accenting. The interior decor is quite light and airy and the unfussy layout flatters the relatively small space available.

The interior has a floorspace of 18 sq m (almost 194 sq ft) and the tiny house's sliding glass door opens onto a living room containing a sofa bed that doubles as a guest sleeping area, plus there's a wood-burning stove and a ceiling fan. Nearby is the kitchen. This is particularly well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a breakfast bar with stool seating for two, a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, electric oven, two-burner propane-powered stove, and a sink, plus cabinetry.

The Casuarina's interior has a floorspace of 18 sq m (almost 194 sq ft)
The Casuarina's interior has a floorspace of 18 sq m (almost 194 sq ft)

The kitchen connects to the bathroom. This looks relatively spacious for a tiny house and includes a vanity sink and shelving, as well as space for a washer/dryer.

Over on the opposite side of the home from the bathroom is the bedroom. With it being situated on the ground floor, it's obviously a lot easier to access than most tiny houses. It also offers the benefit of a high ceiling, so the owners won't have to duck when it's time to hit the hay. It contains a double bed, plus quite a lot of storage space.

The Casuarina gets power from a grid-based hookup as standard, though is wired ready to accept solar panels if the owner wants to upgrade to off-the-grid living. We've no word on the exact price of this one.

Source: Evergreen Homes Australia

