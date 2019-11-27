© 2019 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Cherry Picker Tiny House offers spacious interior and choice views

By Adam Williams
November 27, 2019
The Cherry Picker Tiny House's glazing was carefully positioned to frame the view
The Cherry Picker Tiny House's glazing was carefully positioned to frame the view
Build Tiny was commissioned to design a guest house by clients with a nice plot of land, who often have friends and family over to visit. In response, the firm created the Cherry Picker Tiny House, which offers a comfortable and relatively spacious interior, and boasts excellent views of the beautiful New Zealand landscape.

The Cherry Picker Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 8 m (26 ft) long and 2.9 m (9.5 ft) wide – this is wider than previous Build Tiny homes so offers a more roomy interior layout in comparison, but is over the standard limit for towing without a permit. That said, it shouldn't be an issue since it won't be moved regularly anyway.

The home's exterior is finished in vinyl with cedar accenting, and its windows are specifically situated so as to maximize the view.

The house has both glazed doors at the front and an additional door at the rear. The glazed doors open onto the living room, which has a sofa bed and a bookcase made from recycled Rimu wood (a local timber) by a craftsman. The same wood is used elsewhere, including on the shelving and stairs.

Nearby is the kitchen. This contains a stainless steel counter, sink, oven with propane-powered stove, and a removable cabinet unit on wheels. The kitchen is plumbed for a washing machine but it's not installed yet, and there's also a fridge, pull-out pantry, and a small dining table.

A window in the kitchen opens onto a shelf outside for serving drinks and food out on the deck area, and there's also an additional dining table out there, as well as an outdoor shower. Back inside, elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom, reached by a small sliding door. This contains a composting toilet, shower, and sink.

There's one bedroom, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase that also conceals a propane-powered heating system. The bedroom is a standard tiny house style loft with a low ceiling and hosts a king-sized bed. It's topped by a skylight.

The Cherry Picker Tiny House cost roughly $141,000 NZD (around US$90,000) and was delivered as a turnkey build with furniture and appliances.

Source: Build Tiny

