© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

20-ft-long Chicorée tiny house packs in plenty of flexibility

By Adam Williams
June 02, 2023
20-ft-long Chicorée tiny house packs in plenty of flexibility
The Chicorée's compact space-saving interior includes a kitchen table that doubles as both a dining and work space
The Chicorée's compact space-saving interior includes a kitchen table that doubles as both a dining and work space
View 14 Images
The Chicorée is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (20 ft) in length
1/14
The Chicorée is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (20 ft) in length
The Chicorée is finished in red cedar and topped by an aluminum roof
2/14
The Chicorée is finished in red cedar and topped by an aluminum roof
The Chicorée features generous glazing, filling the interior with natural light
3/14
The Chicorée features generous glazing, filling the interior with natural light
The Chicorée's living room includes a sofa bed for guests
4/14
The Chicorée's living room includes a sofa bed for guests
The Chicorée's sofa bed, shown in the bed position
5/14
The Chicorée's sofa bed, shown in the bed position
The Chicorée's compact space-saving interior includes a kitchen table that doubles as both a dining and work space
6/14
The Chicorée's compact space-saving interior includes a kitchen table that doubles as both a dining and work space
The Chicorée's loft area is reached by an open steel and oak staircase
7/14
The Chicorée's loft area is reached by an open steel and oak staircase
The Chicorée's kitchen includes several storage areas
8/14
The Chicorée's kitchen includes several storage areas
The Chicorée's loft includes a main sleeping area with a double bed
9/14
The Chicorée's loft includes a main sleeping area with a double bed
The Chicorée's loft area includes a smaller sleeping area and play area for a child
10/14
The Chicorée's loft area includes a smaller sleeping area and play area for a child
The Chicorée's loft area includes a small workspace
11/14
The Chicorée's loft area includes a small workspace
The Chicorée's interior is finished in spruce
12/14
The Chicorée's interior is finished in spruce
The Chicorée's bathroom includes quite a lot of storage space
13/14
The Chicorée's bathroom includes quite a lot of storage space
The Chicorée's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
14/14
The Chicorée's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
View gallery - 14 images

This latest tiny house by Baluchon is just as small as we've come to expect from the French firm, measuring only 6 m (20 ft)in length. However, the company has managed to squeeze in a flexible interior layout, including sleeping space for up to five people and two separate work areas.

The Chicorée is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar, with an aluminum roof. It consists of a spruce frame and a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp insulation, while the interior is finished in spruce. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter into the living room, which looks quite airy and light-filled thanks to the generous glazing. Most of this room is taken up by a large sofa bed that's used as a sleeping area for guests, plus there's an electric radiator nearby and some shelving.

The kitchen is adjacent. Curiously, the owners decided they didn't need a fridge or a proper oven, which seems quite limiting but offers the benefit of freeing up space for a large table/desk area that faces the kitchen window and serves as a spot for both eating and working from home. There's also some storage nooks in the kitchen alongside cabinetry, a sink, and a three-burner propane-powered stove. The kitchen connects to a bathroom which contains a shower, toilet, and additional storage.

The Chicorée's interior is finished in spruce
The Chicorée's interior is finished in spruce

The Chicorée's upstairs is reached by an open staircase made of oak and steel, rather than the almost ubiquitous storage-integrated staircase we see in most tiny houses nowadays. As you'd expect, the entire upper floor has a low ceiling. Its main sleeping area hosts a double bed and there's a much smaller sleeping space and a play area for a child nearby.

Also upstairs is the second home working area. This consists of a small oak desk that's positioned over the living area, allowing the user to sit with their legs dangling down, which should be somewhat more comfortable than crossing their legs.

The Chicorée's loft area includes a smaller sleeping area and play area for a child
The Chicorée's loft area includes a smaller sleeping area and play area for a child

We've no word on how much the Chicorée cost, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at around €80,000 (roughly US$86,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBaluchon
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!