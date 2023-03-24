© 2023 New Atlas
Light-filled Coastal Modern makes the most of its available floorspace

By Adam Williams
March 24, 2023
The Coastal Modern has length of 24 ft (7.3 m) and sleeps up to four people
The Coastal Modern is finished in cedar and topped by a steel roof
The Coastal Modern is finished in cedar and topped by a steel roof
Visitors to the Coastal Modern enter into a living room with a U-shaped seating area
Visitors to the Coastal Modern enter into a living room with a U-shaped seating area
The Coastal Modern's U-shaped seating area can be converted into a bed for guests
The Coastal Modern's U-shaped seating area can be converted into a bed for guests
The Coastal Modern's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Coastal Modern's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Coastal Modern's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, farmhouse-style sink and a dining table/desk
The Coastal Modern's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, farmhouse-style sink and a dining table/desk
The Coastal Modern's bathroom is reached by a sliding bookcase, offering a little extra storage space over of a standard door
The Coastal Modern's bathroom is reached by a sliding bookcase, offering a little extra storage space over a standard door
The Coastal Modern's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Coastal Modern's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Coastal Modern's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and incinerating toilet
The Coastal Modern's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and incinerating toilet
The Coastal Modern's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling
The Coastal Modern's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling
The Coastal Modern's dining table can be folded away to gain some extra floorspace
The Coastal Modern's dining table can be folded away to gain some extra floorspace
Though it only has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), the Coastal Modern mitigates its diminutive size with a flexible and light-filled interior. The tiny house features multiple storage areas and folding furniture, including a living room that doubles as a guest sleeping area.

The Coastal Modern is designed by Modern Tiny Living and based on a double-axle trailer. It's clad in cedar, with a steel roof, while the interior is finished in vinyl flooring, with poplar tongue & groove walls.

Visitors to the home enter through glass double doors into the living room. This is dominated by a U-shaped seating area that has lots of integrated storage and can be converted into a double bed for sleeping guests.

Near the living room is the kitchen. This is on the simpler side for a North American tiny house – there isn't an oven, for example – but since the home will be used as a guest house it doesn't need a fully equipped kitchen. It has a farmhouse-style sink, fridge/freezer, and some stowable appliances. There's also a handy table that doubles as a workspace and dining table and can also be easily folded away if some additional floorspace is needed.

The bathroom is next to the kitchen. Instead of a sliding door, it's accessed by a sliding bookcase, adding a little additional storage space. Inside, the bathroom has a shower, sink, and an incinerating toilet, which as its name suggests, involves burning waste to dispose of it.

There's one bedroom in the Coastal Modern, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft-style sleeping space and has a low ceiling and a king-sized bed, plus there's a custom bookcase for yet more storage and to provide some privacy.

The Coastal Modern comes with lots of different options, finishes and appliances, plus off-the-grid functionality. We've no word on the cost of the exact model shown, though the firm's custom tiny homes start at US$59,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

