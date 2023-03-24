Light-filled Coastal Modern makes the most of its available floorspace

Though it only has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), the Coastal Modern mitigates its diminutive size with a flexible and light-filled interior. The tiny house features multiple storage areas and folding furniture, including a living room that doubles as a guest sleeping area.

The Coastal Modern is designed by Modern Tiny Living and based on a double-axle trailer. It's clad in cedar, with a steel roof, while the interior is finished in vinyl flooring, with poplar tongue & groove walls.

Visitors to the home enter through glass double doors into the living room. This is dominated by a U-shaped seating area that has lots of integrated storage and can be converted into a double bed for sleeping guests.

Near the living room is the kitchen. This is on the simpler side for a North American tiny house – there isn't an oven, for example – but since the home will be used as a guest house it doesn't need a fully equipped kitchen. It has a farmhouse-style sink, fridge/freezer, and some stowable appliances. There's also a handy table that doubles as a workspace and dining table and can also be easily folded away if some additional floorspace is needed.

Visitors to the Coastal Modern enter into a living room with a U-shaped seating area Modern Tiny Living

The bathroom is next to the kitchen. Instead of a sliding door, it's accessed by a sliding bookcase, adding a little additional storage space. Inside, the bathroom has a shower, sink, and an incinerating toilet, which as its name suggests, involves burning waste to dispose of it.

There's one bedroom in the Coastal Modern, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft-style sleeping space and has a low ceiling and a king-sized bed, plus there's a custom bookcase for yet more storage and to provide some privacy.

The Coastal Modern's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase Modern Tiny Living

The Coastal Modern comes with lots of different options, finishes and appliances, plus off-the-grid functionality. We've no word on the cost of the exact model shown, though the firm's custom tiny homes start at US$59,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living