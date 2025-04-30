© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Affordable tiny house for two is arranged on one floor

By Adam Williams
April 30, 2025
Affordable tiny house for two is arranged on one floor
The Cortado sleeps up to two people and measures 240 sq ft (22 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The Cortado sleeps up to two people and measures 240 sq ft (22 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
View 10 Images
The Cortado sleeps up to two people and measures 240 sq ft (22 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
1/10
The Cortado sleeps up to two people and measures 240 sq ft (22 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The Cortado is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
2/10
The Cortado is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The Cortado has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it requires a permit to tow but has a more spacious interior
3/10
The Cortado has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it requires a permit to tow but has a more spacious interior
The Cortado is accessed through a glass door, which leads into its kitchen area
4/10
The Cortado is accessed through a glass door, which leads into its kitchen area
The Cortado's kitchen is small and simple but includes a breakfast bar for two
5/10
The Cortado's kitchen is small and simple but includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cortado's living room includes a sofa and has space for an entertainment center and a coffee table
6/10
The Cortado's living room includes a sofa and has space for an entertainment center and a coffee table
The Cortado's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, thanks to its single story layout
7/10
The Cortado's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright, thanks to its single story layout
The Cortado's kitchen includes a sink, cooktop, small fridge, and cabinetry
8/10
The Cortado's kitchen includes a sink, cooktop, small fridge, and cabinetry
The Cortado's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and flushing toilet that can be upgraded to a composting model
9/10
The Cortado's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and flushing toilet that can be upgraded to a composting model
The Cortado is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
10/10
The Cortado is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
View gallery - 10 images

With its understated exterior and simple layout for two that's arranged on one floor, this recently completed tiny house doesn't offer some of the bells and whistles of larger models, but it comes in at a reasonable price.

The Cortado is designed by online marketplace Tiny House Listings and follows the firm's large duplex model, the TinyPlex.

It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), which would usually make it relatively easy to tow around, but it has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), rather than the standard 8 ft (2.4 m), so will require a permit to tow on the road. However this means it has a much more spacious interior – that little extra width really helps make a tiny house feel much larger inside.

The home's interior measures 240 sq ft (22 sq m) and has an open layout. It's accessed through a glass door into its kitchen, which is basic, but does include a breakfast bar for two, a sink, an electric cooktop, a small fridge, and some cabinetry.

The Cortado's kitchen is small and simple but includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cortado's kitchen is small and simple but includes a breakfast bar for two

The living room is nearby and contains a sofa, plus there's space for an entertainment center and a coffee table. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is also installed to keep the home a comfortable temperature. The bathroom, meanwhile, is accessed by a pocket sliding door and includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet that can be upgrade to a composting model. Additionally, the bathroom has a washer/dryer hookup installed.

The Cortado's bedroom is on the opposite side of the house to the bathroom and looks quite spacious, with a double bed and a seating area. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, there is ample headroom to stand upright and move around.

The Cortado is currently up for sale and starts at US$61,250, with delivery available throughout the US.

Source: Tiny House Listings

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!