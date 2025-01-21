© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Huge duplex tiny house fits two homes on a single trailer

By Adam Williams
January 21, 2025
Huge duplex tiny house fits two homes on a single trailer
The TinyPlex is a duplex tiny house – so it holds two homes on one trailer – that costs US$118,500
The TinyPlex is a duplex tiny house – so it holds two homes on one trailer – that costs US$118,500
View 9 Images
The TinyPlex is a duplex tiny house – so it holds two homes on one trailer – that costs US$118,500
1/9
The TinyPlex is a duplex tiny house – so it holds two homes on one trailer – that costs US$118,500
The TinyPlex is finished in metal and is based on a massive quint-axle trailer
2/9
The TinyPlex is finished in metal and is based on a massive quint-axle trailer
The TinyPlex has a length of 40 ft (12.2 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it requires a permit to tow on a public road in the United States
3/9
The TinyPlex has a length of 40 ft (12.2 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it requires a permit to tow on a public road in the United States
The TinyPlex's two homes have separate entrances and independent hookups for power and water
4/9
The TinyPlex's two homes have separate entrances and independent hookups for power and water
The TinyPlex's two homes measure 200 sq ft (18.6 sq m) each
5/9
The TinyPlex's two homes measure 200 sq ft (18.6 sq m) each
The TinyPlex features an open and light-filled interior layout
6/9
The TinyPlex features an open and light-filled interior layout
The TinyPlex includes a raised queen-sized bed
7/9
The TinyPlex includes a raised queen-sized bed
The TinyPlex's kitchen is basic and includes an electric cooktop and an apartment-sized fridge/freezer
8/9
The TinyPlex's kitchen is basic and includes an electric cooktop and an apartment-sized fridge/freezer
The TinyPlex's bathroom has a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
9/9
The TinyPlex's bathroom has a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 9 images

The TinyPlex is an unusually large towable dwelling. It consists of not just one but two homes, each of which measures 200 sq ft (18.6 sq m) and has an open and light-filled layout that sleeps up to two people.

Created by Tiny House Listings, the TinyPlex has a length of 40 ft (12.2 m) and is based on a massive quint-axle trailer. It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it requires a permit to tow on a public road in the United States. It's finished in a hardwearing metal exterior and has two separate entrances – indeed, both homes are completely independent of each other and have their own hookups for power and water, etc.

Like Escape's somewhat similar model, both interiors are basically the same, but with a mirrored layout. Each measures around the size of Dragon Tiny Homes' Vista, and is accessed by glazed door featuring an electronic lock. The entrance opens onto the living area, which is open and quite simple.

Much of the available floorspace is taken up by the kitchen. This is basic and contains an electric cooktop, apartment-sized fridge/freezer, a sink, plus there's quite a lot of cabinetry and space for a washer/dryer too.

The TinyPlex's two homes measure 200 sq ft (18.6 sq m) each
The TinyPlex's two homes measure 200 sq ft (18.6 sq m) each

Nearby is the living room, which has a sofa and a table and some seating. Elsewhere is the bedroom, which is on a slightly raised platform, creating storage space under it and it can fit a queen-sized bed. A pocket door from the kitchen provides access to the bathroom, and this includes a shower, sink, and flushing toilet.

The TinyPlex is envisioned for multi-generational families, student housing and the like, and it's currently on the market for US$118,500.

Source: Tiny House Listings

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!