Two tiny homes become one extraordinary Boho Duplex

We've seen tiny houses that extend upwards and others that extend outwards, but the Boho Duplex is the first tiny house we've seen that's actually two homes in one. Designed by Escape, the project consists of a pair of separate dwellings in one shell, complete with their own front doors and self-contained interiors.

The simplest way to think of the Boho Duplex is that it's essentially two Vista Boho models joined together, end to end. It's finished in cedar and measures a length of 42 ft (12 m). This is pretty long – it's over twice the length of the Browny for example – though it's still by no means the largest we've seen recently.

Visitors enter the first home to discover a multipurpose living space. A large part of this room is taken up by a bed, which has integrated storage and there's a wall-mounted TV nearby. There's a small sofa nearby, as well as a kitchen area. This contains a fridge/freezer, induction cooktop, sink, cabinetry, washer/dryer, plus there's a drop-down table/desk area for dining and working.

The home includes a snug-looking bathroom with a flushing toilet, shower, and a very small sink.

Each of the Boho Duplex's two homes contains quite a lot of shelving and cabinetry, considering their small size Escape

Over in the other part of the tiny house, which can only be accessed from outside through its own door (there's no interior connecting door), the layout is mirrored, with the same multipurpose room that hosts a bed area, plus seating, and a kitchen, with the bathroom nearby.

We've no word on the Boho Duplex's overall cost, but those interested can contact Escape directly. The home pictured has been delivered to a tiny house community in Florida owned by Escape.

Source: Escape