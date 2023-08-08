Tiny but versatile Browny makes room for work and play

Tiny houses have never been just for living in, and over the years we've seen the small-living movement play host to everything from a wedding chapel to a children's playroom. The Browny, by France's Baluchon, is another good example of their versatility and squeezes in a home office, an area for exercising, and a guest bedroom into a length of just 6 m (20 ft).

The Browny was commissioned by a client who had been working from home for nine years with an awkward-sounding setup situated next to his washing machine. The home office is now installed in the garden in Loire-Atlantique, western France, to offer a much improved work/life balance.

The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar, with aluminum accenting and roof. It features generous glazing to maximize natural light inside, with the entrance shaded by a removable wooden awning.

Since the Browny lacks a proper kitchen and a bathroom, the downstairs has ample floorspace and is relatively open and airy. It's finished in spruce, with a solid oak floor. On entering, the space you'd expect to find a living room is taken up by an exercise area. This includes a treadmill and an electric heater for warming the space in colder weather. A dining area with a coffee machine and some cabinetry, plus a drop-down table is nearby.

The actual office part of the home office is situated behind a dividing wall and consists of a desk and a multiple-monitor setup and some more glazing.

The Browny's bedroom is used as a place for the owner to take a midday nap and to host any visiting guests. It's reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed.

We've no word on the exact cost of the Browny, but Baluchon's models typically start at €80,000 (around US$90,000).

Source: Baluchon