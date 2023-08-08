© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny but versatile Browny makes room for work and play

By Adam Williams
August 08, 2023
Tiny but versatile Browny makes room for work and play
The Browny is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft). Notwithstanding its small dimensions, the tiny house contains a home office, exercise area, and a guest bedroom
The Browny is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft). Notwithstanding its small dimensions, the tiny house contains a home office, exercise area, and a guest bedroom
View 10 Images
The Browny is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft). Notwithstanding its small dimensions, the tiny house contains a home office, exercise area, and a guest bedroom
1/10
The Browny is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft). Notwithstanding its small dimensions, the tiny house contains a home office, exercise area, and a guest bedroom
The Browny is finished in red cedar, with aluminum accenting and roof
2/10
The Browny is finished in red cedar, with aluminum accenting and roof
The Browny features generous glazing, including large glass doors
3/10
The Browny features generous glazing, including large glass doors
The Browny's glazed entrance is sheltered by a removable wooden awning
4/10
The Browny's glazed entrance is sheltered by a removable wooden awning
In the place where you'd expect to find a living room, the Browny instead contains an exercise area
5/10
In the place where you'd expect to find a living room, the Browny instead contains an exercise area
The Browny's ground floor includes a dining area with a drop-down dining table and storage space
6/10
The Browny's ground floor includes a dining area with a drop-down dining table and storage space
The Browny's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling
7/10
The Browny's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling
The Browny's bedroom has a dividing wall for privacy
8/10
The Browny's bedroom has a dividing wall for privacy
The Browny includes a work area with multiple monitors and a desk
9/10
The Browny includes a work area with multiple monitors and a desk
The Browny's bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
10/10
The Browny's bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
View gallery - 10 images

Tiny houses have never been just for living in, and over the years we've seen the small-living movement play host to everything from a wedding chapel to a children's playroom. The Browny, by France's Baluchon, is another good example of their versatility and squeezes in a home office, an area for exercising, and a guest bedroom into a length of just 6 m (20 ft).

The Browny was commissioned by a client who had been working from home for nine years with an awkward-sounding setup situated next to his washing machine. The home office is now installed in the garden in Loire-Atlantique, western France, to offer a much improved work/life balance.

The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar, with aluminum accenting and roof. It features generous glazing to maximize natural light inside, with the entrance shaded by a removable wooden awning.

Since the Browny lacks a proper kitchen and a bathroom, the downstairs has ample floorspace and is relatively open and airy. It's finished in spruce, with a solid oak floor. On entering, the space you'd expect to find a living room is taken up by an exercise area. This includes a treadmill and an electric heater for warming the space in colder weather. A dining area with a coffee machine and some cabinetry, plus a drop-down table is nearby.

The Browny's ground floor includes a dining area with a drop-down dining table and storage space
The Browny's ground floor includes a dining area with a drop-down dining table and storage space

The actual office part of the home office is situated behind a dividing wall and consists of a desk and a multiple-monitor setup and some more glazing.

The Browny's bedroom is used as a place for the owner to take a midday nap and to host any visiting guests. It's reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Browny includes a work area with multiple monitors and a desk
The Browny includes a work area with multiple monitors and a desk

We've no word on the exact cost of the Browny, but Baluchon's models typically start at €80,000 (around US$90,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHomeOfficeBaluchon
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!