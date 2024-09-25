© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Affordable tiny house fits two bedrooms into 204 sq ft

By Adam Williams
September 25, 2024
Affordable tiny house fits two bedrooms into 204 sq ft
The Vista, by Dragon Tiny Homes, costs $60,000 and fits two bedrooms into its compact 204-sq-ft (18.95-sq-m) footprint
The Vista, by Dragon Tiny Homes, costs $60,000 and fits two bedrooms into its compact 204-sq-ft (18.95-sq-m) footprint
View 10 Images
The Vista is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.32 m)
1/10
The Vista is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.32 m)
The Vista, by Dragon Tiny Homes, costs $60,000 and fits two bedrooms into its compact 204-sq-ft (18.95-sq-m) footprint
2/10
The Vista, by Dragon Tiny Homes, costs $60,000 and fits two bedrooms into its compact 204-sq-ft (18.95-sq-m) footprint
The Vista is finished in cement board siding and has generous glazing to frame views and increase natural light inside
3/10
The Vista is finished in cement board siding and has generous glazing to frame views and increase natural light inside
The Vista's kitchen includes an oven with a four-burner-propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, a sink, and cabinetry
4/10
The Vista's kitchen includes an oven with a four-burner-propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, a sink, and cabinetry
The Vista's interior is finished in shiplap walls, with vinyl flooring
5/10
The Vista's interior is finished in shiplap walls, with vinyl flooring
The Vista's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
6/10
The Vista's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
The Vista includes a small dining area that doubles as a home office
7/10
The Vista includes a small dining area that doubles as a home office
The Vista's living room includes a sofa and a projector with a remote-operated screen
8/10
The Vista's living room includes a sofa and a projector with a remote-operated screen
The Vista's bedrooms are both typical tiny house-style spaces with low ceilings and room for a double bed
9/10
The Vista's bedrooms are both typical tiny house-style spaces with low ceilings and room for a double bed
The Vista's bathroom includes a vanity sink, shower, and flushing toilet
10/10
The Vista's bathroom includes a vanity sink, shower, and flushing toilet
View gallery - 10 images

Dragon Tiny Homes offers a good balance between size and features with its recent model, the Vista. Despite its compact footprint of just 204 sq ft (18.95 sq m), the tiny house includes a snug but livable interior that fits two bedrooms and even a small home working space.

The Vista – not to be confused with the Escape tiny house series of the same name – is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.32 m), which is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house nowadays, with some larger models measuring as long as 45 ft (13.7 m). It's finished in cement board siding and has generous glazing to maximize natural light inside.

Its interior is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring, and its front door opens onto the kitchen. This includes an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, a fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving, plus quartz countertops. There is a spot ready for a washer/dryer but it hasn't been installed in the model pictured.

Directly opposite the kitchen is the dining table, which has seating for two and doubles as the home working area.

The Vista includes a small dining area that doubles as a home office
The Vista includes a small dining area that doubles as a home office

The kitchen and dining areas connect to the living room, which contains a sofa and a small table, plus a useful projector with a drop-down screen that's activated by a remote. Over on the opposite side of the home is a bathroom that's accessed by a sliding barn-style door and consists of a vanity sink, flushing toilet, and a shower.

The Vista's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase from the living room, while the second is reached by a removable ladder and situated above the bathroom. Both bedrooms are typical loft-style tiny house spaces with low ceilings and enough room for a double bed and some storage.

The Vista is currently up for sale for US$60,000.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!