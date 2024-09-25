Affordable tiny house fits two bedrooms into 204 sq ft

Dragon Tiny Homes offers a good balance between size and features with its recent model, the Vista. Despite its compact footprint of just 204 sq ft (18.95 sq m), the tiny house includes a snug but livable interior that fits two bedrooms and even a small home working space.

The Vista – not to be confused with the Escape tiny house series of the same name – is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.32 m), which is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house nowadays, with some larger models measuring as long as 45 ft (13.7 m). It's finished in cement board siding and has generous glazing to maximize natural light inside.

Its interior is finished in shiplap, with vinyl flooring, and its front door opens onto the kitchen. This includes an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, a fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving, plus quartz countertops. There is a spot ready for a washer/dryer but it hasn't been installed in the model pictured.

Directly opposite the kitchen is the dining table, which has seating for two and doubles as the home working area.

The kitchen and dining areas connect to the living room, which contains a sofa and a small table, plus a useful projector with a drop-down screen that's activated by a remote. Over on the opposite side of the home is a bathroom that's accessed by a sliding barn-style door and consists of a vanity sink, flushing toilet, and a shower.

The Vista's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase from the living room, while the second is reached by a removable ladder and situated above the bathroom. Both bedrooms are typical loft-style tiny house spaces with low ceilings and enough room for a double bed and some storage.

The Vista is currently up for sale for US$60,000.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes