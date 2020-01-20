Earthquake-resistant tiny prefab boasts voice-controlled technology

Singapore- and China-based design studio Nestron has revealed a 14.5 square meter (156 sq ft) tiny home dubbed Cube One. The prefabricated single room home is ready to move-in from delivery and boasts a series of smart and sustainable technologies for a relatively cheap price tag.

“[Cube One] is a new generation of Tiny Living,” says Nestron. “Each house is fully prefabricated, delivered in ready-to-live formula [and] comes with built in AI assistants and green-energy sources.”

Plenty of storage space under and above the bed Nestron

The Cube One compact home comes as a galvanized single-piece steel pod with a complete isolation system in the walls, which offers superior insulation and makes the home suitable for a diverse range of climates. The dwelling is built using 90 percent recycled materials and comes fitted with tempered glass, drop-lock floors and compressed timber panels to avoid any mildew or humidity issues. According to Nestron, the Cube One can withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes, meets fireproof standards, and its construction methods use 99 percent less water than traditional building techniques.

The Cube One interior floor plan is not particularly exciting and does remind us of a modern motorhome. It does, however, have some contemporary benefits such as an integrated smart home system with voice control linked to the home's LED lighting, heating/cooling, entertainment system and electric appliances.

The open-plan interior features a corner kitchen with sink, stove top, range hood, hidden fridge, elevated cupboards and a bar counter; compact living area with wall-mounted TV and sofa with hidden storage; double bed; wardrobe space; and a transparent bathroom cube complete with full shower, toilet and tiny washing machine. You'd probably want some privacy using the bathroom considering its transparent glass walls, and may need to ask co-inhabitants or guests to step outside when in use. Not ideal for rainy days or wintry weather conditions, but perhaps this home model is more suitable for single person living.

Cube One is a prefabricated single room home that is ready to move-in from delivery Nestron

Although Cube One is lacking an elevated bedroom or cozy lounge area we're used to seeing in tiny homes, the interior fit-out is fully customizable and can be adapted to suit different personal styles or functionality. Buyers also have the option of upgrading the home package to include rooftop solar panels, composting toilet, and electric-heated flooring.

“From single youths to large families, there is a constant high demand for small-sized, low-cost, flexible and simple houses,” says Nestron. “This is where the idea for C1 came to be. Smooth lines and modern design make the Cube series suitable for large-scale use in modern urban environments. With interiors, exteriors and colors that can be personalized, the Cube series is dynamic and unique – just like a Rubik’s Cube.”

The termite-resistant Cube One has dimensions of 5.5 x 2.9 x 2.85 m (18 x 9.5 x 9.35 ft) for an area of 14.5 sq m (156 sq ft), and tips the scales at 7,000 kg (7.72 US tons).

The Cube One base model starts at US$30,000 and comes with a 15-year warranty. The turn-key tiny house will be available for worldwide shipping, although shipping costs and first release dates are yet to be revealed.

Source: Nestron via Dwell