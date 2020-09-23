Nature-inspired family retreat crowned 2020 Shed of the Year

Following the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition a few months ago, an overall winner has now been announced. This year's top sheddie is officially Daniel Holloway, who won with his nature-inspired Bedouin Tree Shed in London, England.

The Bedouin Tree Shed was an eight-year labor of love for Holloway and has been constructed around two living trees in his garden. It actually began life as a conventional garden shed but was extended to create a sheltered space for a family barbecue and then grew and changed over the years to include multiple joined structures and three levels. It has also served as a retreat during England's COVID-19 lockdown.

"When lockdown arrived, the shed really took on a life of its own, bringing us closer together as a family," says Holloway, who has been awarded a £1,000 (roughly US$1,250) cash prize, a ceremonial plaque, and some of Cuprinol's own DIY products. "Spending time in it taught us some valuable lessons about appreciating what is precious and provided solace for us all during those really uncertain weeks and months. We whiled away many an hour in there listening to music, playing games and quietly reflecting. I'm delighted that it's been crowned the Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2020."

The Bedouin Tree Shed is built around the trunks of an Ash and an Evergreen Oak Cuprinol

Access is gained by a repurposed Victorian-era door, which opens onto a snug interior decorated with a tent. It includes souvenirs from expedition organizer Holloway's extensive travels in Africa, vintage etchings, and specimens of butterflies, alongside finely carved ancient hardwood Indian columns. A wood-burning stove provides warmth and its furniture was sourced from reclamation yards and bits and pieces people had thrown out. The flooring is made of oak, and willow saplings and jasmine grow on the exterior.

And in a competition first, the judges also awarded a Special Commendation prize and £250 ($320) to recognize the efforts that teacher Ashley Bates made to educate children while school was closed due to lockdown with his Shed School. He was also declared the winner of the Lockdown - Repurpose category.

In a competition first, a Shed of the Year Special Commendation went to teacher Ashley Bates, who used his shed to educate children while COVID-19-related lockdown closed classrooms with his Shed School. He was also declared the winner of the Lockdown - Repurposed category

"With so many children potentially missing out on education because of lockdown, I thought I had to do something to help," says Bates. "I was stunned how it took off – going from a few hundred followers to over seven thousand in just a few weeks."

