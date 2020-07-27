Tiny sheds, big ideas: The amazing designs of 2020's Shed of the Year

The finalists for the 2020 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition have been announced. A record 27 sheds have made the cut, with highlights including a greenery-covered retreat, a tiny classroom used to provide online schooling, and a backyard bar complete with hot tub.

The UK shedding scene is a lot like the US tiny house movement, but with a boatload (sometimes literally) of British eccentricity. The passion shown by the amateur builders is genuinely inspiring and there are some fantastic designs each year.

The 2020 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition is split into nine categories, which is up from seven last year: Pub/Entertainment, Cabin, Unique, Workshops, Budget, Unexpected, Nature's Haven, and the coronavirus-related Lockdown - Repurpose, and Lockdown - New Build. Public voting is open until August 14 and a winner will be announced later in the year.

"More than ever, the events of recent months have shown us what a valuable role sheds can play in our lives," says head judge and founder of the competition Andrew Wilcox. "They are spaces where we can help our NHS heroes, educate our children and care for our family. They highlight all that is great about Britain - our ingenuity, our eccentricity and our determination to help others."

We've selected a few highlights below, but head to the gallery to see each project in full and, as always, we'll be back later in the year with the winner.

The Cosy Cabin, by Trevor Carswell, is used year-round and consists of recycled and new materials, including an insulating green roof. The project is a finalist in the Nature's Haven category Cuprinol

Built by Northern Ireland's Trevor Carswell, the Cosy Cabin consists of a clay base, with cement blocks and a salvaged steel frame supporting timber and composite panels. Its roof is also covered in greenery. Loft insulation and a salvaged wood-burning stove help keep it comfortable year-round, and it boasts a TV, sofa, bed, and even a bar inside.

Shed School, by teacher Ashley Bates, has been turned into an online platform from which children can learn each day for free. Each day he dresses up as a pirate and teaches subjects like Math and English. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown - Repurpose category Cuprinol

Following the closing of Britain's schools during lockdown, London teacher Ashley Bates created the Shed School from an existing garden shed. He modified it with a false floor and a small work table made using found materials and then rigged up a camera and uses his laptop to stream free school lessons, such as Math and English, onto the internet.

Old Bill, by A.M. Backshall, is designed to look like the Wickham trolley railway personnel carrier. It has seating, a wood burner and 12-V power. The project is a finalist in the Unique category

Cuprinol

Old Bill, by Eastbourne's A.M. Backshall, is based on an old railway cart and designed to resemble a Wickham trolley, which was an engineering personnel carrier used on British railways. It's situated on rails in Backshall's garden, allowing him to move it up and down a small incline. The interior has seating and a wood-burning stove, as well as 12-V power.

Pallet Hollywood, by Mark Killick, is a place to relax and listen to music. It even has a small hot tub and spa inside and was largely built using recycled materials. The project is a finalist in the Pub/Entertainment category Cuprinol

Mark Killick's Pallet Hollywood is a bar-style shed in Hampshire that's made from pallets and two old sheds that were falling apart. It includes a large TV, dartboard, fridge, a place to play 80s vinyl on his record player and "loads of booze." Additionally, Killick recently installed a hot tub hut to enjoy a refreshing drink.

Respite, by Pat Crook, is used as a beach escape while it's not possible to visit the coast. It's also an invaluable haven for the sheddie's ninety two year old father who has dementia and sits surrounded by shells, pebbles and soothing sounds of the sea. The project is a finalist in the Budget category Cuprinol

West Yorkshire's Pat Crook conceived Respite as a beach escape at a time when it was not possible to visit the coast due to lockdown. The project is largely built from recycled materials and is an invaluable refuge for the sheddie's father, who is 92 and lives with dementia. He sits surrounded by shells, pebbles and seaside paraphernalia listening to soothing sounds of the sea.

Source: Readers Sheds