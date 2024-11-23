© 2024 New Atlas
Non-towable tiny house embraces spacious family living

By Adam Williams
November 23, 2024
Non-towable tiny house embraces spacious family living
The Cypress, by Canada's Rover Tiny Homes, is a non-towable tiny house that offers a remarkably open and spacious interior that's suitable for a family
The Cypress, by Canada's Rover Tiny Homes, is a non-towable tiny house that offers a remarkably open and spacious interior that's suitable for a family
The Cypress, by Canada's Rover Tiny Homes, is a non-towable tiny house that offers a remarkably open and spacious interior that's suitable for a family
The Cypress, by Canada's Rover Tiny Homes, is a non-towable tiny house that offers a remarkably open and spacious interior that's suitable for a family
The Cypress' exterior is finished in metal, with cedar accenting
The Cypress' exterior is finished in metal, with cedar accenting
The Cypress has a length of 44 ft (13.4 m) and a width of 12 ft (3.6 m)
The Cypress has a length of 44 ft (13.4 m) and a width of 12 ft (3.6 m)
The Cypress' living room includes a sofa and seating, plus a couple of small tables
The Cypress' living room includes a sofa and seating, plus a couple of small tables
The Cypress' living room is spacious and open, with generous glazing filling the area with daylight
The Cypress' living room is spacious and open, with generous glazing filling the area with daylight
The Cypress' living room has sliding glass doors, which open it up to the outside
The Cypress' living room has sliding glass doors, which open it up to the outside
The Cypress' kitchen includes a breakfast bar for three
The Cypress' kitchen includes a breakfast bar for three
The Cypress' kitchen includes an oven with a stove, a dishwasher, and a fridge
The Cypress' kitchen includes an oven with a stove, a dishwasher, and a fridge
The Cypress' bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet and stacked washer and dryer
The Cypress' bathroom includes a vanity sink, flushing toilet and stacked washer and dryer
The Cypress' bathroom features a bathtub/shower, which is a rarity in a tiny house
The Cypress' bathroom features a bathtub/shower, which is a rarity in a tiny house
The Cypress includes a downstairs bedroom with headroom to stand upright
The Cypress includes a downstairs bedroom with headroom to stand upright
The Cypress features an upstairs loft bedroom with a typical tiny house-style low ceiling
The Cypress features an upstairs loft bedroom with a typical tiny house-style low ceiling
The Cypress includes an upstairs bedroom with space to stand upright, though the owner still needs to climb into bed
The Cypress includes an upstairs bedroom with space to stand upright, though the owner still needs to climb into bed
Canada's Rover Tiny Homes takes an interesting approach to downsizing with its Cypress model. The tiny house isn't mounted on a trailer, but what it loses in portability it gains in space, with a remarkably roomy interior that's suitable for a family.

Instead of a trailer, the Cypress is designed to be installed on permanent foundations. It has a length of 44 ft (13.4 m), which is up there with the biggest tiny houses on the market, and it has a width of 12 ft (3.6 m).

The home is finished in metal siding, with cedar trim, and boasts generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light. Double glass doors offer access to the living room. This is very spacious and open for a tiny house, and the decor includes a tongue and groove pine ceiling and some trim made from 100-year-old reclaimed barn wood, plus a sofa and chairs, and a pair of small tables.

Nearby is the kitchen. This contains a breakfast bar for three people, an oven with four-burner stove, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a sink, plus a lot of cabinetry. There's also a second entrance in here too.

The bathroom is near the kitchen and has a bathtub/shower, which is a definite rarity in a tiny house, plus a vanity sink and a flushing toilet. There's also a stacked washing machine and dryer in there.

The Cypress includes one downstairs bedroom. This has headroom to stand upright, though the ceiling is lower where the bed actually is positioned in this example model.

Additionally, stairs near the bathroom lead to another bedroom. Unusually, given that it's upstairs, it also has ample headroom to stand upright, however the owners must climb into the bed itself. Finally, there's a third bedroom upstairs. This has a typical tiny house-style low ceiling.

The Cypress is up for sale for CAD 199,900 (roughly US$143,000).

Source: Rover Tiny Homes

