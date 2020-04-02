Off-grid Daisy Vera Tiny House keeps it in the family

New Zealand's Build Tiny recently completed a new towable home that gets its name from combining the names of the owner's two grandmothers. Family is a strong theme with the Daisy Vera Tiny House and the off-grid model also integrates an heirloom stained glass window.

The Daisy Vera Tiny House is based on a standard double-axle trailer and measures 7.2 m (23 ft) long. It has a steel frame and is finished in vinyl cladding. The interior is finished in poplar plywood and it looks quite light-filled thanks to the generous glazing.

The Daisy Vera Tiny House was delivered as a turnkey build, including off-grid setup, furniture, and appliances for NZD 161,750 (roughly US$96,000) Build Tiny

Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa bed, with a small storage loft above that's accessed by ladder. Nearby is the stained glass window, which is encased in a double-glazed window unit to keep it safe. The Daisy Vera Tiny House is actually the third home that the stained glass window has been installed into so far.

The kitchen is adjacent and features a washing machine, oven, and a propane-powered stove, plus a fridge. A small fold-up table extends the counter space and there's also quite a bit of storage space tucked away, including a pull-out pantry and a pull-out trash storage area.

The Daisy Vera Tiny House's living room has a storage loft above it Build Tiny

A sliding door leads to the bathroom. This has yet another pull-out storage unit, plus a custom vanity unit from Variant Spaces, a composting toilet, and a shower.

There's just one bedroom in the Daisy Vera Tiny House, which is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and is reached by storage-integrated staircase. It has a double bed and space to store clothes and books. A lowered floor platform area makes it easier to stand up and get dressed, and the room is topped by a skylight.

The Daisy Vera Tiny House's bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space Build Tiny

The Daisy Vera Tiny House gets power from a roof-based solar panel array, which is hooked up to batteries to ensure the lights stay on in poor weather (there's also a standard RV-style hookup installed). The tiny house was delivered as a turnkey build with furniture, appliances, and solar power setup, for NZD 161,750 (roughly US$96,000).