© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Ikea collaborates with Escape to design custom off-grid tiny house

By Adam Williams
November 09, 2020
Ikea collaborates with Escape ...
The Ikea Tiny Home Project is based on Escape's Vista Boho XL, which starts at US$47,550
The Ikea Tiny Home Project is based on Escape's Vista Boho XL, which starts at US$47,550
View 6 Images
The Ikea Tiny Home Project includes an Ikea folding Norden Gateleg table that serves as both a dining table and a work desk
1/6
The Ikea Tiny Home Project includes an Ikea folding Norden Gateleg table that serves as both a dining table and a work desk
The Ikea Tiny Home Project is based on Escape's Vista Boho XL, which starts at US$47,550
2/6
The Ikea Tiny Home Project is based on Escape's Vista Boho XL, which starts at US$47,550
The Ikea Tiny Home Project's interior measures 187 sq ft (17 sq m) and is all laid out on one floor
3/6
The Ikea Tiny Home Project's interior measures 187 sq ft (17 sq m) and is all laid out on one floor
The Ikea Tiny Home Project's kitchen is quite basic, and features a Ikea Tillreda portable electric cooktop
4/6
The Ikea Tiny Home Project's kitchen is quite basic, and features a Ikea Tillreda portable electric cooktop
The Ikea Tiny Home Project includes a solar panel array on its roof that enables it to run off-the-grid, though we've no word on its capacity
5/6
The Ikea Tiny Home Project includes a solar panel array on its roof that enables it to run off-the-grid, though we've no word on its capacity
The Ikea Tiny Home Project's bathroom looks small, even by tiny house standards, and includes a composting toilet, sink, and shower
6/6
The Ikea Tiny Home Project's bathroom looks small, even by tiny house standards, and includes a composting toilet, sink, and shower
View gallery - 6 images

Furniture giant Ikea has joined forces with tiny house firm Escape to produce a one-off tiny house on wheels. Appropriately named the Ikea Tiny Home Project, the 187-sq-ft (17-sq-m) model is filled with Ikea products and can run off-the-grid thanks to roof-based solar panels.

The Ikea Tiny Home Project was created in a bid to celebrate the tiny house movement and inspire others to live more sustainably, and is a custom version of Escape's Vista Boho XL, which is itself a slightly larger Vista Boho. Notwithstanding the "XL" abbreviation, it's still on the smaller side for a North American tiny house and reaches a modest total length of 25 ft (7.6 m). It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in Shou Sugi Ban-treated cedar, which is the Japanese method of charring wood to preserve it.

The interior of the tiny house is arranged on one level. Visitors enter into the kitchen area, which includes an Ikea kitchen unit made from recycled wood and plastic bottles – indeed pretty much all the furniture shown is from Ikea, as you'd expect – as well as a sink, a small fridge, a microwave, and a portable electric cooktop. The living room is situated nearby and contains a sofa with integrated storage and a folding table that serves as both a dining table and an office desk.

The bedroom area is adjacent and hosts a double bed that lifts up to reveal yet more storage underneath. The bedroom also contains other storage space in the shape of a wardrobe, shelving, and hooks. Glazing is generous throughout and the interior is finished in sustainably-sourced white pine.

The Ikea Tiny Home Project includes an Ikea folding Norden Gateleg table that serves as both a dining table and a work desk
The Ikea Tiny Home Project includes an Ikea folding Norden Gateleg table that serves as both a dining table and a work desk

A small door leads from the kitchen to the bathroom, which looks compact even by tiny house standards, but does squeeze in a shower, sink, and a composting toilet.

The home is kept at a comfortable temperature by a mini-split air-conditioning unit. It runs off-the-grid with a roof-based solar panel setup, though can also be connected to the grid with a standard RV-style hookup if preferred. The lighting is energy-efficient LED lighting, and water-saving low-flow plumbing is installed.

The Ikea Tiny Home Project model shown isn't for sale but if you'd like to recreate it, Escape's Vista Boho XL starts at US$47,550 and you can also check out a virtual tour that Ikea made in collaboration with Vox Creative which shows all of the Ikea furniture used in the build.

Source: Escape

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHomeTiny FootprintTrailerEscapeIKEA
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More