© 2019 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Escape takes the wheels off with trio of non-towable tiny houses

By Adam Williams
September 25, 2019
The EscapeSpace Studio starts at US$11,900
The EscapeSpace Studio starts at US$11,900
View 8 Images
The EscapeSpace Classic's interior, shown here with bed installed
1/8
The EscapeSpace Classic's interior, shown here with bed installed
The EscapeSpace Classic somewhat resembles the firm's Vintage model
2/8
The EscapeSpace Classic somewhat resembles the firm's Vintage model
The EscapeSpace Ma is defined by its glazed wall
3/8
The EscapeSpace Ma is defined by its glazed wall
The EscapeSpace Ma's interior, shown without furniture installed
4/8
The EscapeSpace Ma can be filled with furniture but it's shown here empty
The EscapeSpace Studio is available in two versions, as shown
5/8
The EscapeSpace Studio is available in two versions, as shown
The EscapeSpace Studio interior, shown without furniture installed
6/8
The EscapeSpace Studio interior, shown without furniture installed
The EscapeSpace Studio starts at US$11,900
7/8
The EscapeSpace Studio starts at US$11,900
The EscapeSpace Studio is also available in a version with less glazing but a small porch area
8/8
The EscapeSpace Studio is also available in a version with less glazing but a small porch area

Over the years Escape has offered lots of different tiny houses, from ultra-portable compact models to supersized XL versions with room for a family. With its new EscapeSpace, the firm takes the wheels off and offers a trio of sheds/tiny houses that are suitable for multiple uses, including as an extra bedroom or a home office.

There are currently three versions of EscapeSpace available: Studio, which looks rather like Escape's Vista but without wheels, Ma, which is defined by a large glazed wall, and Classic, which brings to mind the styling of the Vintage.

The EscapeSpace Classic somewhat resembles the firm's Vintage model
The EscapeSpace Classic somewhat resembles the firm's Vintage model

All three models are available in lengths of 12 ft (3.6 m) or 16 ft (4.8 m) as standard. They have optional extras like a deck area, a seating and kitchen area, bathroom, and a bed. Other options include cabinetry, shelving and the materials used, as well as custom sizes.

They can be delivered as an empty shell or turnkey with completed interiors, with electrical and plumbing connections installed. Additionally, they can be outfitted to run off-the-grid with a solar power system that's hooked up to batteries.

The EscapeSpace Classic's interior, shown here with bed installed
The EscapeSpace Classic's interior, shown here with bed installed

"The only limit is your imagination," says Escape founder, Dan Dobrowolski. "EscapeSpace is a 21st century shed that can be placed anywhere and be used for almost anything, whether the definition of your EscapeSpace is a simple storage shed, a backyard writer’s studio or an oceanfront home office."

The EscapeSpace Studio starts at US$11,900, the Ma starts at $12,800, and the Classic is available from $13,950, though the price of each can rise significantly, depending on the options chosen.

Source: EscapeSpace

Tags

Tiny HousesEscapeShedMicro-House
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More