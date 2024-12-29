© 2025 New Atlas
Extra-wide tiny house provides big home comforts in a portable package

By Adam Williams
December 29, 2024
Extra-wide tiny house provides big home comforts in a portable package
The Felicity 10' Wide has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m), but has a surprisingly spacious interior suitable for a small family
The Felicity 10' Wide has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m), but has a surprisingly spacious interior suitable for a small family
The Felicity 10' Wide has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m), but has a surprisingly spacious interior suitable for a small family
The Felicity 10' Wide has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m), but has a surprisingly spacious interior suitable for a small family
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in both tongue and groove cedar siding and metal siding
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in both tongue and groove cedar siding and metal siding
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house model shown is currently up for sale for US$139,900
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house model shown is currently up for sale for US$139,900
Visitors enter the Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's kitchen through double glass doors that help open up the home to the outside
Visitors enter the Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's kitchen through double glass doors that help open up the home to the outside
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a dishwasher and fridge/freezer
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a dishwasher and fridge/freezer
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's living room includes space for a sofa, as well as an electric fireplace
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's living room includes space for a sofa, as well as an electric fireplace
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's bathroom includes a bathtub and shower, plus a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a stacked washer and dryer
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's bathroom includes a bathtub and shower, plus a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a stacked washer and dryer
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house includes two bedrooms, both of which are reached by a single staircase
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house includes two bedrooms, both of which are reached by a single staircase
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's bedrooms are typical lofts and have low ceilings and double beds
The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's bedrooms are typical lofts and have low ceilings and double beds
One of the Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's bedrooms includes a closet area and TV
One of the Felicity 10' Wide tiny house's bedrooms includes a closet area and TV
With its Felicity 10' Wide model, Colorado's Frontier Tiny Homes aims to offer the kind of experience you usually associate more with a "real" house. Featuring a spacious and light-filled interior layout, the towable dwelling boasts some nice home comforts, including a dishwasher and a bathtub.

The Felicity 10' Wide tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in tongue and groove cedar siding, plus metal, and is topped by a metal roof. It has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m) which isn't actually all that long nowadays, however its increased width of 10 ft (3 m) ensures a more natural apartment-like layout than most tiny houses – though it also means it needs a permit to tow on a public roads in the US.

The home's main entrance opens onto the kitchen, which includes an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, the dishwasher mentioned, a fridge/freezer, a sink, and attractive walnut butcher block countertops.

Next to the kitchen is the living room. This has an electric fireplace and a built-in bookshelf, as well as space for a TV to be mounted, plus enough room for a sofa.

At the far end of the home is a small hallway which connects to a second outdoor entrance and the bathroom. In addition to a proper bathtub/shower, which is definitely a luxurious feature to have in a tiny house, it has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a stacked washer/dryer.

There are two bedrooms in the Felicity 10' Wide, both of which are reached by single staircase, with a small walkway connecting them. They are on opposite sides of the house so have a nice degree of separation between them too.

Each bedroom is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus a little storage. One includes some cabinets and a small built-in TV as well.

The Felicity 10' Wide model shown is currently up for sale for US$139,900.

Source: Frontier Tiny Homes

