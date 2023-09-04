© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Gaïa Tiny House goes extra wide and long to offer spacious interior

By Adam Williams
September 04, 2023
Gaïa Tiny House goes extra wide and long to offer spacious interior
The Gaïa Tiny House is finished in pine, with aluminum accenting, and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Gaïa Tiny House is finished in pine, with aluminum accenting, and is based on a double-axle trailer
View 19 Images
The Gaïa Tiny House is finished in pine, with aluminum accenting, and is based on a double-axle trailer
1/19
The Gaïa Tiny House is finished in pine, with aluminum accenting, and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Gaïa Tiny House features generous glazing throughout
2/19
The Gaïa Tiny House features generous glazing throughout
The Gaïa Tiny House's main entrance opens up the home to the outside
3/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's main entrance opens up the home to the outside
The Gaïa Tiny House features a smaller secondary entrance
4/19
The Gaïa Tiny House features a smaller secondary entrance
The Gaïa Tiny House's living room includes a sofa bed, chair, and coffee table
5/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's living room includes a sofa bed, chair, and coffee table
The Gaïa Tiny House's living room sofa bed, shown here in the bed position
6/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's living room sofa bed, shown here in the bed position
The Gaïa Tiny House's extra width and length make the home look relatively spacious, especially for a French tiny house
7/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's extra width and length make the home look relatively spacious, especially for a French tiny house
The Gaïa Tiny House's bedrooms are reached by a storage-integrated staircase and floating steps
8/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's bedrooms are reached by a storage-integrated staircase and floating steps
The Gaïa Tiny House's interior measures 36 sq m (387 sq ft)
9/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's interior measures 36 sq m (387 sq ft)
The Gaïa Tiny House's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
10/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
Both of the Gaïa Tiny House's bedrooms are typical loft-style tiny house bedrooms with low ceilings
11/19
Both of the Gaïa Tiny House's bedrooms are typical loft-style tiny house bedrooms with low ceilings
The Gaïa Tiny House's secondary bedroom has a study area
12/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's secondary bedroom has a study area
The Gaïa Tiny House's secondary bedroom includes a single bed
13/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's secondary bedroom includes a single bed
Both of the Gaïa Tiny House's bedrooms are topped by skylights, which have integrated blinds
14/19
Both of the Gaïa Tiny House's bedrooms are topped by skylights, which have integrated blinds
The Gaïa Tiny House's kitchen is arranged into an L-shape and includes cabinetry and shelving
15/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's kitchen is arranged into an L-shape and includes cabinetry and shelving
The Gaïa Tiny House's bathroom has lots of storage space
16/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's bathroom has lots of storage space
The Gaïa Tiny House's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
17/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Gaïa Tiny House's kitchen includes a dining table for up to four people
18/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's kitchen includes a dining table for up to four people
The Gaïa Tiny House's secondary entrance is situated on the opposite side to its double glass doors
19/19
The Gaïa Tiny House's secondary entrance is situated on the opposite side to its double glass doors
View gallery - 19 images

Baluchon's latest tiny house is a departure from the French firm's usual pint-sized dwellings. Named the Gaïa Tiny House, it measures a considerable 36 sq m (387 sq ft) that allows for a roomy interior layout, with enough space for a small family to live in comfort.

The Gaïa Tiny House is finished in pine, with aluminum accenting, and is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a length of 8 m (roughly 26 ft), which is around 2 m (6.5 ft) longer than any other Baluchon tiny house we've seen. Its width of 3.5 m (11.4 ft) is an increase over the standard 2.5 m (8.2 ft) too. These additions make for a more apartment-like layout inside, however it also means that the home needs a permit to be towed on a public road.

The tiny house opens up to the outside with large glass doors, which will connect onto a terrace area to be attached in the near future (a secondary door is installed on the opposite wall too). From here, visitors enter into the living room, which looks quite spacious and has generous glazing, a sofa bed for guests and a chair. The kitchen is nearby. This is arranged into an L-shape and hosts a fridge/freezer, sink, two-burner propane-powered stove, and an oven, plus custom cabinetry and shelving. There's also a dining table for up to four people.

The Gaïa Tiny House's living room includes a sofa bed, chair, and coffee table
The Gaïa Tiny House's living room includes a sofa bed, chair, and coffee table

The kitchen connects to the bathroom with a small sliding door and has yet more storage space, with a shower, sink, and toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Gaïa Tiny House, both of which are typical loft spaces with low ceilings. The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and includes a double bed, two oak bedside tables, and a long storage unit with drawers. The secondary bedroom is reached by some floating stairs that branch off from the main staircase and it has a single bed plus an oak desk study area. Each of the two rooms has a skylight with an integrated electric blind.

The Gaïa Tiny House's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Gaïa Tiny House's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space

The Gaïa Tiny House has been delivered to its owner in Loire-Atlantique, western France. We've no word on its exact price, however Baluchon's models typically start at €80,000 (around US$87,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeBaluchonMicro-HouseTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!