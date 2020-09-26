Gallery: A look at the tiny house movement's most impressive interiors

© 2020 New Atlas
September 26, 2020
The Vista Boho measures 21.6 ft (6.6 m) long
The Vista Boho measures 21.6 ft (6.6 m) long
The high ceiling throughout the Journey tiny house gives this luxurious pint-sized dwelling a relatively spacious interior
The high ceiling throughout the Journey tiny house gives this luxurious pint-sized dwelling a relatively spacious interior
Kitchen area inside the Journey tiny house
Kitchen area inside the Journey tiny house
The Aspen's kitchen includes full-size appliances
The Aspen's kitchen includes full-size appliances
The Aspen's underfloor storage 
The Aspen's underfloor storage 
Access to the Aspen's bedroom is gained by climbing these steps onto the counter space 
Access to the Aspen's bedroom is gained by climbing these steps onto the counter space 
The Buster Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase
The Buster Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase
The Buster Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase
The Buster Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase
A good chunk of the Goose's interior is taken up by an open living area which includes a living room and a kitchen
A good chunk of the Goose's interior is taken up by an open living area which includes a living room and a kitchen
The Goose's bedroom is in the raised area of the trailer and reached by steps 
The Goose's bedroom is in the raised area of the trailer and reached by steps 
Inside the Intrépide tiny house by Baluchon
Inside the Intrépide tiny house by Baluchon
Inside the Intrépide tiny house by Baluchon
Inside the Intrépide tiny house by Baluchon
Inside the Intrépide tiny house by Baluchon
Inside the Intrépide tiny house by Baluchon
Access to the Clover's bedroom is gained by storage-integrated staircase
Access to the Clover's bedroom is gained by storage-integrated staircase
The Clover has a breakfast bar
The Clover has a breakfast bar
The Clover's main living area is relatively spacious, considering the home's size
The Clover's main living area is relatively spacious, considering the home's size
Top-down view of the Clover's living room 
Top-down view of the Clover's living room 
The Kentucky Donut Shop's kitchen includes a sink, microwave, fryer, fridge/freezer, and more
The Kentucky Donut Shop's kitchen includes a sink, microwave, fryer, fridge/freezer, and more
The Kentucky Donut Shop's living area includes a small kitchenette
The Kentucky Donut Shop's living area includes a small kitchenette
The Kentucky Donut Shop's bedrooms are the typical tiny house style and feature low ceilings 
The Kentucky Donut Shop's bedrooms are the typical tiny house style and feature low ceilings 
A good chunk of the Kentucky Donut Shop's interior is taken up by the kitchen
A good chunk of the Kentucky Donut Shop's interior is taken up by the kitchen
View towards the Valhalla's living room. The downstairs bedroom really does look very small in this shot
View towards the Valhalla's living room. The downstairs bedroom really does look very small in this shot
The steps leading up to the Valhalla's living room have integrated storage 
The steps leading up to the Valhalla's living room have integrated storage 
La Tête dans les étoiles interior finish is basic but clean
La Tête dans les étoiles interior finish is basic but clean
La Tête dans les étoiles' folding dining table seats three
La Tête dans les étoiles' folding dining table seats three
Enjoying some fresh air in La Tête dans les étoiles
Enjoying some fresh air in La Tête dans les étoiles
La Tête dans les étoiles' loft bedroom is a typical tiny house style but with one exception: the roof slides open
La Tête dans les étoiles' loft bedroom is a typical tiny house style but with one exception: the roof slides open
El Toro's floor is decked out in reclaimed bamboo and the walls are finished in Douglas fir
El Toro's floor is decked out in reclaimed bamboo and the walls are finished in Douglas fir
The Home That Runs on Dunkin' includes a small "coffee nook," with two chairs and a table
The Home That Runs on Dunkin' includes a small "coffee nook," with two chairs and a table
The Home That Runs on Dunkin's kitchen includes a full-size fridge, oven, and a small dishwasher, as well as a coffee machine
The Home That Runs on Dunkin's kitchen includes a full-size fridge, oven, and a small dishwasher, as well as a coffee machine
The Epona's living area has a small storage loft/shelf
The Epona's living area has a small storage loft/shelf
Top-down view of the Epona's living area
Top-down view of the Epona's living area
The Epona's living area has a small storage loft/shelf 
The Epona's living area has a small storage loft/shelf 
The Draper measures 30 ft (9.1 m)-long
The Draper measures 30 ft (9.1 m)-long
The interior of the Draper measures 300 sq ft (28 sq m)
The interior of the Draper measures 300 sq ft (28 sq m)
The Vista Boho measures 21.6 ft (6.6 m) long
The Vista Boho measures 21.6 ft (6.6 m) long
The Vista Boho includes a sofa bed that has integrated storage
The Vista Boho includes a sofa bed that has integrated storage
The Noyer's living room is elevated
The Noyer's living room is elevated
The Noyer measures 30 ft (9.1 m) long
The Noyer measures 30 ft (9.1 m) long
The Acorn's living room includes a sofa bed
The Acorn's living room includes a sofa bed
The Acorn has a total floorspace of just 90 sq ft (8.3 sq m)
The Acorn has a total floorspace of just 90 sq ft (8.3 sq m)
The Acorn has a total floorspace of just 90 sq ft (8.3 sq m)
The Acorn has a total floorspace of just 90 sq ft (8.3 sq m)
The Acorn has a small dining area for two
The Acorn has a small dining area for two
The Dance Tiny House's kitchen includes an oven, washing machine, sink, cabinetry, and fridge/freezer 
The Dance Tiny House's kitchen includes an oven, washing machine, sink, cabinetry, and fridge/freezer 
View towards the Dance Tiny House's living room 
View towards the Dance Tiny House's living room 
View towards the Dance Tiny House's bathroom 
View towards the Dance Tiny House's bathroom 
View of the First Light Tiny House's storage integrated staircase 
View of the First Light Tiny House's storage integrated staircase 
The First Light Tiny House's bedroom has a queen-sized bed 
The First Light Tiny House's bedroom has a queen-sized bed 
The First Light Tiny House is light-filled and relatively spacious
The First Light Tiny House is light-filled and relatively spacious
Inside the Baobab tiny home
Inside the Baobab tiny home
The Baobab's kitchen includes a dishwasher and a full-size fridge/freezer
The Baobab's kitchen includes a dishwasher and a full-size fridge/freezer
The Baobab measures 38-ft (11.5-m)-long
The Baobab measures 38 ft (11.5 m)-long
The EscapeSpace Classic's interior, shown here with bed installed
The EscapeSpace Classic's interior, shown here with bed installed
The EscapeSpace Ma's interior, shown without furniture installed
The EscapeSpace Ma can be filled with furniture but it's shown here empty
The Orme's bedroom is located above the living room and accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Orme's bedroom is located above the living room and accessed by storage-integrated staircase
Top-down view of the Home Haven's living room
Top-down view of the Home Haven's living room
The Home Haven's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer
The Home Haven's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer
The Home Haven
The Home Haven
The Dark Horse's living room includes a sofa, TV, some storage space, and shelving
The Dark Horse's living room includes a sofa, TV, some storage space, and shelving
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes a two-person breakfast bar
The Dark Horse's kitchen includes a two-person breakfast bar
The Dark Horse
The Dark Horse
Promising a simpler life away from the chaos of busy urban centers, the tiny house movement has exploded in popularity over the past decade. But designers still have plenty of room for creativity when putting together these downsized dwellings, as the past couple of years have shown. Here we take a look at some of the most eye-catching of these innovative living spaces, which include everything from surprisingly spacious entertaining areas, to built-in bakeries, to ceilings that open up to sky.

The houses may be small, but there are plenty of big ideas to be found in the design of these compact and largely off-grid homes. Built to fit onto a trailer and towed off to wherever the owner desires, the interiors are quite often made to match natural surroundings, with exposed timber finishes, generous windows and space for relaxation among the common features.

But that doesn’t mean functionality falls by the wayside. The Kentucky Donut Shop by Tiny Heirloom is one that looks to mix business with pleasure, fitting both a home and a bakery onto a triple-axle trailer, and looking good while it’s at it.

The La Tête dans les étoiles (or Head in the stars) tiny home by French outfit Optiniod is another impressive example of a small but versatile living space. The towable home features a daybed with a folding office desk, bathroom with shower and sink, and, most strikingly, a loft bedroom with a retractable roof for the purpose of star-gazing.

Not all tiny homes need expandable rooms to make its inhabitants comfortable, however. The Clover by Modern Tiny Living is one that boasts a raised, U-shaped living area surrounded by windows, making it an ideal space for entertaining (at least in the world of tiny houses).

These are just a taste of the creativity and style on show in the tiny house space. To see more of these impressive designs, have a flick through our 2020 top tiny house interiors gallery. If that's not enough tiny for you, you can also revisit some of the tasteful interiors we showcased back in 2018.

