© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

20-ft-long tiny house designed with comfort in mind

By Adam Williams
November 27, 2023
20-ft-long tiny house designed with comfort in mind
We've no word on the exact price of the Golden Hour, but Baluchon's tiny houses usually start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000)
We've no word on the exact price of the Golden Hour, but Baluchon's tiny houses usually start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000)
View 13 Images
We've no word on the exact price of the Golden Hour, but Baluchon's tiny houses usually start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000)
1/13
We've no word on the exact price of the Golden Hour, but Baluchon's tiny houses usually start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000)
The Golden Hour is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in red cedar
2/13
The Golden Hour is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in red cedar
The Golden Hour has a length of 6 m (almost 20 ft)
3/13
The Golden Hour has a length of 6 m (almost 20 ft)
Visitors enter into the Golden Hour's living room, which includes a sofa, some storage space, and a small table
4/13
Visitors enter into the Golden Hour's living room, which includes a sofa, some storage space, and a small table
The Golden Hour's living room includes a small wood-burning stove, which should be sufficient to heat the entire home
5/13
The Golden Hour's living room includes a small wood-burning stove, which should be sufficient to heat the entire home
The Golden Hour's interior is illuminated with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
6/13
The Golden Hour's interior is illuminated with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Golden Hour's kitchen includes a drop-down dining table for two
7/13
The Golden Hour's kitchen includes a drop-down dining table for two
The Golden Hour's bedroom is reached by a floating staircase that's integrated into the kitchen cabinetry
8/13
The Golden Hour's bedroom is reached by a floating staircase that's integrated into the kitchen cabinetry
The Golden Hour's kitchen includes an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, and quite a lot of cabinetry
9/13
The Golden Hour's kitchen includes an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Golden Hour includes multiple storage nooks placed around the home
10/13
The Golden Hour includes multiple storage nooks placed around the home
The Golden Hour's bedroom includes a double bed and is topped by a sloping wooden ceiling
11/13
The Golden Hour's bedroom includes a double bed and is topped by a sloping wooden ceiling
The Golden Hour's bedroom includes a lowered platform, so that the owner can get dressed standing upright
12/13
The Golden Hour's bedroom includes a lowered platform, so that the owner can get dressed standing upright
The Golden Hour has a small and basic bathroom with shower and toilet
13/13
The Golden Hour has a small and basic bathroom with shower and toilet
View gallery - 13 images

It's always a challenge to fit a viable house into a length of just 6 m (almost 20 ft). However, with its recently completed Golden Hour, Baluchon has managed to do so, while also finding space to add a few home comforts too, including a custom-sized kitchen tailored to its owner's needs and a loft bedroom that offers enough headroom to stand upright.

The Golden Hour is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar, with a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp insulation for the floors, walls and ceiling. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the tiny house into the living room, which looks well-lit thanks to its generous glazing. There's a sofa in there and some operable windows, plus some storage space on the floor, a coffee table, and a very small wood-burning stove.

The owner asked Baluchon to focus on the kitchen, so this is fairly spacious – at least by French tiny house standards. The cabinet height has been lowered to suit the owner's measurements, and the space contains an oven and a propane-powered two-burner stove, plus a sink, fridge, and lots of storage space. There's also a drop-down breakfast bar with stool seating for two. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which is rather small and basic, with a toilet, shower, and some storage space, but no sink.

The Golden Hour's bedroom is reached by a floating staircase that's integrated into the kitchen cabinetry
The Golden Hour's bedroom is reached by a floating staircase that's integrated into the kitchen cabinetry

The Golden Hour's bedroom is a loft-style area and is accessed by a floating staircase that's integrated into the kitchen cabinetry. Once upstairs, visitors find a lowered platform, as seen in some of Build Tiny's models, which allows the owner to stand upright and get dressed instead of awkwardly moving around on hands and knees. The actual sleeping space is adjacent and contains a bed, plus some drawers, and is topped by a sloping ceiling.

The Golden Hour has been delivered to its owner in Rhône-Alpes, southwest France, and serves as a main residence. We've no word on its exact price, but Baluchon's tiny houses usually start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHomeHouseTiny FootprintMicro-HouseBaluchon
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!