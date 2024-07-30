© 2024 New Atlas
Spacious tiny house is fit for a family of four

By Adam Williams
July 30, 2024
Spacious tiny house is fit for a family of four
The GrandHaus starts at AUD179,025 (roughly US$117,000)
The GrandHaus starts at AUD179,025 (roughly US$117,000)
The GrandHaus starts at AUD179,025 (roughly US$117,000)
The GrandHaus starts at AUD179,025 (roughly US$117,000)
The GrandHaus is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9 m (just under 30 ft)
The GrandHaus is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9 m (just under 30 ft)
The GrandHaus' exterior is finished in wood and colorful metal cladding
The GrandHaus' exterior is finished in wood and colorful metal cladding
The GrandHaus is accessed by large glass bifold doors
The GrandHaus is accessed by large glass bifold doors
The GrandHaus' interior measures 36 sq m (almost 390 sq ft)
The GrandHaus' interior measures 36 sq m (almost 390 sq ft)
The GrandHaus' living room includes a sofa and some storage space, plus a TV
The GrandHaus' living room includes a sofa and some storage space, plus a TV
The GrandHaus' kitchen includes a small breakfast bar for two
The GrandHaus' kitchen includes a small breakfast bar for two
The GrandHaus' kitchen is quite large and has space for a full-size fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washer/dryer
The GrandHaus' kitchen is quite large and has space for a full-size fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washer/dryer
The GrandHaus' kitchen includes an oven and an induction stove
The GrandHaus' kitchen includes an oven and an induction stove
The GrandHaus' bedrooms are accessed by a space-saving alternate tread staircase
The GrandHaus' bedrooms are accessed by a space-saving alternate tread staircase
The GrandHaus' kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry
The GrandHaus' kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry
The GrandHaus' bedrooms can include either a double bed or two singles
The GrandHaus' bedrooms can include either a double bed or two singles
The GrandHaus' bedrooms are carpeted and include storage space
The GrandHaus' bedrooms are carpeted and include storage space

The GrandHaus' interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The GrandHaus' interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The GrandHaus' upstairs bedrooms are linked by a gangway
The GrandHaus' upstairs bedrooms are linked by a gangway
Australian builder Häuslein Tiny House Co. recently updated its Grand Sojourner model to create the all-new GrandHaus. Featuring a similar overall design but with an improved interior layout, it could be a good fit for a family of four looking to embrace small living.

The GrandHaus is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9 m (just under 30 ft). It's finished in wood and colored metal. The home's interior is accessed by large glass bifold doors and it has a floorspace of 36 sq m (almost 390 sq ft), with oak flooring and birch ply walls. The entrance opens onto the living room, which looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing and contains a sofa, some storage, and a TV.

The kitchen is nearby. This looks quite large for a tiny house and has an oven, induction stove, and farmhouse-style sink. There's also space for an optional large fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher. The area also benefits from a lot storage, plus a breakfast bar for two.

The GrandHaus' bathroom is reached from the kitchen and contains a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The upstairs layout of the GrandHaus is a little different to most tiny houses. A space-saving alternating tread staircase provides access to a landing area, with the main bedroom nearby and another bedroom connected with a small gangway, allowing occupants to move from one to another without going downstairs. Both bedrooms are typical tiny house loft spaces with low ceilings and enough room for either a queen-sized bed or two singles.

The GrandHaus runs from an RV-style hookup as standard, but can also be upgraded with full off-the-grid capability for those who want to cut the cord, with options like solar power, a composting toilet and water tanks. There are also lots of other add-ons available, including an outdoor deck and furniture upgrades.

The GrandHaus starts at AUD179,025 (roughly US$117,000).

Source: Häuslein Tiny House Co.

