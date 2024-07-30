Spacious tiny house is fit for a family of four

Australian builder Häuslein Tiny House Co. recently updated its Grand Sojourner model to create the all-new GrandHaus. Featuring a similar overall design but with an improved interior layout, it could be a good fit for a family of four looking to embrace small living.

The GrandHaus is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9 m (just under 30 ft). It's finished in wood and colored metal. The home's interior is accessed by large glass bifold doors and it has a floorspace of 36 sq m (almost 390 sq ft), with oak flooring and birch ply walls. The entrance opens onto the living room, which looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing and contains a sofa, some storage, and a TV.

The kitchen is nearby. This looks quite large for a tiny house and has an oven, induction stove, and farmhouse-style sink. There's also space for an optional large fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher. The area also benefits from a lot storage, plus a breakfast bar for two.

The GrandHaus' bathroom is reached from the kitchen and contains a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The GrandHaus' interior measures 36 sq m (almost 390 sq ft) Häuslein Tiny House Co.

The upstairs layout of the GrandHaus is a little different to most tiny houses. A space-saving alternating tread staircase provides access to a landing area, with the main bedroom nearby and another bedroom connected with a small gangway, allowing occupants to move from one to another without going downstairs. Both bedrooms are typical tiny house loft spaces with low ceilings and enough room for either a queen-sized bed or two singles.

The GrandHaus runs from an RV-style hookup as standard, but can also be upgraded with full off-the-grid capability for those who want to cut the cord, with options like solar power, a composting toilet and water tanks. There are also lots of other add-ons available, including an outdoor deck and furniture upgrades.

The GrandHaus' bedrooms are accessed by a space-saving alternate tread staircase Häuslein Tiny House Co.

The GrandHaus starts at AUD179,025 (roughly US$117,000).

Source: Häuslein Tiny House Co.