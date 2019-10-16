© 2019 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Heidi-Ho can travel on wheels or water

By Adam Williams
October 16, 2019
Heidi-Ho can travel on wheels ...
The Heidi-Ho is up for sale for US$64,000
The Heidi-Ho is up for sale for US$64,000
The Heidi-Ho is based on a 30 ft (9.1 m) pontoon boat
The Heidi-Ho also features a cabin that is itself on wheels
The Heidi-Ho is up for sale for US$64,000
The Heidi-Ho's shower is outside on its deck
The Heidi-Ho's kitchen is small but relatively well-stocked
The rear area of the Heidi-Ho can be opened up to the outside
The Heidi-Ho's living/dining area includes seating and a table
The Heidi-Ho is piloted at the front
The Heidi-Ho is currently up for sale for US$64,000
The Heidi-Ho's kitchen includes an oven
The Heidi-Ho's living/dining area can be turned into a double bed
The Heidi-Ho's interior is finished in cedar
The Heidi-Ho's rear opens up to the outside
The Heidi-Ho's rear area opened up
The Heidi-Ho's living/dining area has a removable mosquito net
The Heidi-Ho's main cabin can be removed and towed
View looking out the back of the Heidi-Ho
The Heidi-Ho's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Heidi-Ho has a double bed and a bunk above
We've seen plenty of tiny houses that can be towed on the road, but here's one that floats too. The Heidi-Ho is a cabin on wheels that sleeps three and is based on a pontoon boat.

The Heidi-Ho consists of a 30 ft (9.1 m) pontoon boat that measures 11.5 ft (3.5 m) wide as standard and has a 115 bhp (85 kw) Suzuki engine. However, its width can be reduced to 8.5 ft (2.6 m) so the whole thing can be placed on a road legal trailer for transportation without any additional permits.

Additionally, there's the tiny house itself, which is really more of a fishing cabin. Indeed, it's based on the Ice Castle Fish House Sport Angler model, modified by Heidi-Ho owner Scott Cronk, and can be removed from the pontoon boat if preferred and and towed by itself. Its exterior has aluminum siding, with fiberglass insulation to keep out the chill.

Visitors enter into the kitchen area, which includes cabinetry, an oven and three-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge, and a sink. Nearby is a bathroom with a composting toilet.

The living/dining area has a table and a couple of bench seats that can be converted into a double bed. There's a bunk above and the entire area can be opened up to the outside with an operable rear wall. An outdoor shower and chairs are installed outside on the deck.

The Heidi-Ho sports a 175-watt solar panel on the roof, which is connected to a couple of batteries. Other notable features include a greywater tank, stereo system, and an electric water heater. A propane-powered heater can be used to warm the interior.

The Heidi-Ho was completed earlier this year and is currently up for sale for US$64,000. It's located in Katherine Landing, Lake Mohave, Arizona. Check out the listing for more information.

Source: Scott Cronk

