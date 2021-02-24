© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Modern, light-filled tiny house doubles down on storage space

By Adam Williams
February 24, 2021
Modern, light-filled tiny hous...
The Hilltop Tiny House features a steel frame and is finished in vinyl cladding
The Hilltop Tiny House features a steel frame and is finished in vinyl cladding
View 14 Images
The Hilltop Tiny House features a steel frame and is finished in vinyl cladding
1/14
The Hilltop Tiny House features a steel frame and is finished in vinyl cladding
The Hilltop Tiny House currently gets power from a grid-based hookup, but is wired ready for a future off-grid setup
2/14
The Hilltop Tiny House currently gets power from a grid-based hookup, but is wired ready for a future off-grid setup
The Hilltop Tiny House's interior is finished in poplar core plywood
3/14
The Hilltop Tiny House's interior is finished in poplar core plywood
The Hilltop Tiny House is accessed by double glass doors
4/14
The Hilltop Tiny House is accessed by double glass doors
The Hilltop Tiny House's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
5/14
The Hilltop Tiny House's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Hilltop Tiny House measures 8 m (26ft) in length
6/14
The Hilltop Tiny House measures 8 m (26ft) in length
The Hilltop Tiny House's compact bathroom includes a sink, shower, and toilet
7/14
The Hilltop Tiny House's compact bathroom includes a sink, shower, and toilet
The Hilltop Tiny House contains one bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
8/14
The Hilltop Tiny House contains one bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
The Hilltop Tiny House's bedroom's storage space includes a wardrobe
9/14
The Hilltop Tiny House's bedroom's storage space includes a wardrobe
The Hilltop Tiny House's kitchen includes an oven and propane-powered two-burner stove
10/14
The Hilltop Tiny House's kitchen includes an oven and propane-powered two-burner stove
The Hilltop Tiny House's kitchen includes
11/14
The Hilltop Tiny House's kitchen includes a washer/dryer and some additional storage areas
The Hilltop Tiny House's living room sofa can be converted into a double bed for guests
12/14
The Hilltop Tiny House's living room sofa can be converted into a double bed for guests
The Hilltop Tiny House features bifold windows that open onto an exterior shelf
13/14
The Hilltop Tiny House features bifold windows that open onto an exterior shelf
The Hilltop Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
14/14
The Hilltop Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
View gallery - 14 images

Build Tiny was commissioned by a young couple who work on boats and are used to dealing with very small sleeping quarters, so a tiny house will actually be a relative increase in space for them. The New Zealand firm focused on maximizing storage space in the Hilltop Tiny House and it offers a modern, light-filled interior layout that sleeps four at a squeeze.

The Hilltop Tiny House measures 8 m (26 ft) in length and is based on a double axle trailer. It features a steel frame and is clad in vinyl, with a poplar core plywood finish inside. It currently gets power from a grid-based hookup, but is wired ready for a future off-grid setup.

The Hilltop Tiny House is accessed by double glass doors
The Hilltop Tiny House is accessed by double glass doors

Access to the home is gained by a glazed door and visitors are presented with a relatively spacious-looking living room that contains a storage-integrated L-shaped sofa that can be repositioned into a double bed for guests. There's also a coffee table, some overhead cupboards, and some additional storage space, as well as a clothes dryer rack on a pulley system.

Nearby is the kitchen, which contains a breakfast bar seating area for two. This opens, via bifold windows onto a shelf outside for serving drinks and food. The kitchen also contains more cabinetry, a sink, oven, and two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a pull-out pantry, fridge/freezer, and a second countertop space area that holds a washer/dryer. The kitchen connects to a compact bathroom that has a little more storage and a toilet, shower, and sink.

The Hilltop Tiny House measures 8 m (26ft) in length
The Hilltop Tiny House measures 8 m (26ft) in length

The Hilltop Tiny House has just one bedroom which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase. It includes a useful lowered platform area that makes standing up straight and getting dressed easier, and contains some storage space by the head of the bed and a wardrobe nearby. Other than that, it's a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling.

The Hilltop Tiny House, which can be seen in the video below, was delivered as a turnkey build with all the furniture installed. We've no word on price for this one, though the firm's similar Tiny Tāwharau cost around NZD 145,000 (roughly US$107,000).

Tour of the Hilltop Tiny House | by Build Tiny Katikati, NZ

Source: Build Tiny

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Tiny HousesHouseHomeTiny FootprintTrailer
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More