Modern, light-filled tiny house doubles down on storage space

Build Tiny was commissioned by a young couple who work on boats and are used to dealing with very small sleeping quarters, so a tiny house will actually be a relative increase in space for them. The New Zealand firm focused on maximizing storage space in the Hilltop Tiny House and it offers a modern, light-filled interior layout that sleeps four at a squeeze.

The Hilltop Tiny House measures 8 m (26 ft) in length and is based on a double axle trailer. It features a steel frame and is clad in vinyl, with a poplar core plywood finish inside. It currently gets power from a grid-based hookup, but is wired ready for a future off-grid setup.

The Hilltop Tiny House is accessed by double glass doors Build Tiny

Access to the home is gained by a glazed door and visitors are presented with a relatively spacious-looking living room that contains a storage-integrated L-shaped sofa that can be repositioned into a double bed for guests. There's also a coffee table, some overhead cupboards, and some additional storage space, as well as a clothes dryer rack on a pulley system.

Nearby is the kitchen, which contains a breakfast bar seating area for two. This opens, via bifold windows onto a shelf outside for serving drinks and food. The kitchen also contains more cabinetry, a sink, oven, and two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a pull-out pantry, fridge/freezer, and a second countertop space area that holds a washer/dryer. The kitchen connects to a compact bathroom that has a little more storage and a toilet, shower, and sink.

The Hilltop Tiny House measures 8 m (26ft) in length Build Tiny

The Hilltop Tiny House has just one bedroom which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase. It includes a useful lowered platform area that makes standing up straight and getting dressed easier, and contains some storage space by the head of the bed and a wardrobe nearby. Other than that, it's a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling.

The Hilltop Tiny House, which can be seen in the video below, was delivered as a turnkey build with all the furniture installed. We've no word on price for this one, though the firm's similar Tiny Tāwharau cost around NZD 145,000 (roughly US$107,000).

Tour of the Hilltop Tiny House | by Build Tiny Katikati, NZ

Source: Build Tiny