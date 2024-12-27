Sandy tiny house has three bedrooms with room to stand
Though they are a standard feature in tiny houses, few people actually like to crawl into a loft-based bedroom. The Sandy tiny house addresses this issue by offering generous standing room in all three of its bedrooms.
The Sandy, by Indigo River Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer, with a length of 36 ft (10 m). It's finished in smart siding engineered wood and has two storage boxes outside.
The entrance opens onto the living area, which includes a sofa for two and a little storage space, plus a TV. Nearby is the kitchen. This has solid mahogany countertops with steel sink, a microwave, an electric oven with electric cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. It also has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry.
Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. This is relatively spacious and includes a washer/dryer hookup, flushing toilet, vanity sink, and a shower/bath unit, which is always a luxury in a tiny house.
The master bedroom is upstairs and is reached by storage-integrated staircase. Thanks to it having a lowered L-shaped floor area, there's ample headroom – some 6.4 ft (1.95 m) – to stand upright in this one, and the owner climbs onto the queen-sized raised bed platform when it's time to hit the hay. The room is also furnished with wardrobes and some drawers.
The second upstairs bedroom is reached by a few steps and again has a lowered standing platform to allow the owner to stand upright, with the same headroom.
Elsewhere in the tiny house, back down on the ground floor, is a third bedroom, though the owner has decided to use it as a home office space. This room is quite small for a downstairs bedroom, though will fit a double bed.
The Sandy tiny house is part of Indigo River Tiny Homes' Bunkhouse range and starts at US$161,000.
Source: Indigo River Tiny Homes
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.