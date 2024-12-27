© 2024 New Atlas
Sandy tiny house has three bedrooms with room to stand

By Adam Williams
December 27, 2024
Though they are a standard feature in tiny houses, few people actually like to crawl into a loft-based bedroom. The Sandy tiny house addresses this issue by offering generous standing room in all three of its bedrooms.

The Sandy, by Indigo River Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer, with a length of 36 ft (10 m). It's finished in smart siding engineered wood and has two storage boxes outside.

The entrance opens onto the living area, which includes a sofa for two and a little storage space, plus a TV. Nearby is the kitchen. This has solid mahogany countertops with steel sink, a microwave, an electric oven with electric cooktop, and a fridge/freezer. It also has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. This is relatively spacious and includes a washer/dryer hookup, flushing toilet, vanity sink, and a shower/bath unit, which is always a luxury in a tiny house.

The Sandy tiny house's interior measures 339 sq ft (31.5 sq m)
The Sandy tiny house's interior measures 339 sq ft (31.5 sq m)

The master bedroom is upstairs and is reached by storage-integrated staircase. Thanks to it having a lowered L-shaped floor area, there's ample headroom – some 6.4 ft (1.95 m) – to stand upright in this one, and the owner climbs onto the queen-sized raised bed platform when it's time to hit the hay. The room is also furnished with wardrobes and some drawers.

The second upstairs bedroom is reached by a few steps and again has a lowered standing platform to allow the owner to stand upright, with the same headroom.

Elsewhere in the tiny house, back down on the ground floor, is a third bedroom, though the owner has decided to use it as a home office space. This room is quite small for a downstairs bedroom, though will fit a double bed.

The Sandy tiny house's upstairs bedrooms have a ceiling height of 6.4 ft (1.95 m) thanks to their lowered standing platforms
The Sandy tiny house's upstairs bedrooms have a ceiling height of 6.4 ft (1.95 m) thanks to their lowered standing platforms

The Sandy tiny house is part of Indigo River Tiny Homes' Bunkhouse range and starts at US$161,000.

Source: Indigo River Tiny Homes

