Tiny house gets extra girth for spacious apartment-like interior

Mitchcraft Tiny Homes, the firm behind the pint-sized Nicole's 16 x 8 Tiny Home recently completed another interesting model that's far more spacious. Named Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home, it provides a remarkably roomy interior layout that measures 520 sq ft (48 sq m) and is centered around an impressively large and light-filled kitchen.

As is evident from the model name, the latest Mitchcraft build has a length of 16 ft (10.3 m) and a width of 8 ft (3 m), which is an increase over the standard 8.5 ft (2.5 m) for a towable tiny house. That doesn't sound like much extra, but those few inches help lend the home more of an apartment-type feel. It does, however, also mean the owner will need a permit if they want to tow it on a standard US road.

The tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in board and batten, with cedar accenting and two large storage areas accessed from outside. Visitors enter through glass doors next to the kitchen area, which has generous glazing, including a pair of solar powered skylights that are controlled with a remote. The kitchen looks well-proportioned for a tiny house and contains an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, sink, fridge/freezer, a lot of cabinetry, and a useful circular table that doubles as a work desk and has some storage for printers and office tools.

Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a snug living room with a sofa and a TV, plus a neat suspended chair MitchCraft Tiny Homes

The living room is situated to one side of the kitchen, and contains a sofa, a TV and an electric fireplace, plus a suspended chair and some storage. Over on the opposite side of the kitchen to the living room is the bathroom, which packs in yet more storage space, this time for clothes, plus a nice little soaker tub, a composting toilet, sink, and a combination washing machine and dryer

There are two bedrooms in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home, both of which are reached by a storage-integrated staircase. The main bedroom is situated above the bathroom and has a king-sized bed, some storage, and another skylight. The secondary loft, meanwhile, is above the living room and serves as a room for the owner's child. It has some storage space, yet another skylight and a bed.

The main bedroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a skylight and a king-sized bed, plus some storage space MitchCraft Tiny Homes

Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home serves as full-time home, it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and MitchCraft Tiny Homes says that to build another like it would cost around US$220,000.

Source: MitchCraft Tiny Homes