© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny house gets extra girth for spacious apartment-like interior

By Adam Williams
April 14, 2023
Tiny house gets extra girth for spacious apartment-like interior
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has a roomy almost apartment-like 520 sq ft (48 sq m) interior layout
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has a roomy almost apartment-like 520 sq ft (48 sq m) interior layout
View 15 Images
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in board and batten siding, with cedar accenting
1/15
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in board and batten siding, with cedar accenting
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home features two large storage areas outside
2/15
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home features two large storage areas outside
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
3/15
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home looks light-filled inside thanks to its generous glazing, which includes four skylights
4/15
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home looks light-filled inside thanks to its generous glazing, which includes four skylights
Much of Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home's ground floor is taken up by its spacious central kitchen
5/15
Much of Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home's ground floor is taken up by its spacious central kitchen
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a snug living room with a sofa and a TV, plus a neat suspended chair
6/15
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a snug living room with a sofa and a TV, plus a neat suspended chair
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has two loft bedrooms, which are reached by storage-integrated staircases
7/15
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has two loft bedrooms, which are reached by storage-integrated staircases
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has a roomy almost apartment-like 520 sq ft (48 sq m) interior layout
8/15
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has a roomy almost apartment-like 520 sq ft (48 sq m) interior layout
The kitchen in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has quite a lot of storage space for a tiny house
9/15
The kitchen in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has quite a lot of storage space for a tiny house
The kitchen in Jen’s 34' x 10' Tiny Home contains an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, sink, fridge/freezer
10/15
The kitchen in Jen’s 34' x 10' Tiny Home contains an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, sink, fridge/freezer
The bathroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a soaking tub
11/15
The bathroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a soaking tub
The bathroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a composting toilet
12/15
The bathroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a composting toilet
The bathroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has storage space for clothing
13/15
The bathroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home has storage space for clothing
The main bedroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a skylight and a king-sized bed, plus some storage space
14/15
The main bedroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a skylight and a king-sized bed, plus some storage space
The secondary bedroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes some storage space, a skylight and a bed
15/15
The secondary bedroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes some storage space, a skylight and a bed
View gallery - 15 images

Mitchcraft Tiny Homes, the firm behind the pint-sized Nicole's 16 x 8 Tiny Home recently completed another interesting model that's far more spacious. Named Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home, it provides a remarkably roomy interior layout that measures 520 sq ft (48 sq m) and is centered around an impressively large and light-filled kitchen.

As is evident from the model name, the latest Mitchcraft build has a length of 16 ft (10.3 m) and a width of 8 ft (3 m), which is an increase over the standard 8.5 ft (2.5 m) for a towable tiny house. That doesn't sound like much extra, but those few inches help lend the home more of an apartment-type feel. It does, however, also mean the owner will need a permit if they want to tow it on a standard US road.

The tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in board and batten, with cedar accenting and two large storage areas accessed from outside. Visitors enter through glass doors next to the kitchen area, which has generous glazing, including a pair of solar powered skylights that are controlled with a remote. The kitchen looks well-proportioned for a tiny house and contains an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, sink, fridge/freezer, a lot of cabinetry, and a useful circular table that doubles as a work desk and has some storage for printers and office tools.

Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a snug living room with a sofa and a TV, plus a neat suspended chair
Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a snug living room with a sofa and a TV, plus a neat suspended chair

The living room is situated to one side of the kitchen, and contains a sofa, a TV and an electric fireplace, plus a suspended chair and some storage. Over on the opposite side of the kitchen to the living room is the bathroom, which packs in yet more storage space, this time for clothes, plus a nice little soaker tub, a composting toilet, sink, and a combination washing machine and dryer

There are two bedrooms in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home, both of which are reached by a storage-integrated staircase. The main bedroom is situated above the bathroom and has a king-sized bed, some storage, and another skylight. The secondary loft, meanwhile, is above the living room and serves as a room for the owner's child. It has some storage space, yet another skylight and a bed.

The main bedroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a skylight and a king-sized bed, plus some storage space
The main bedroom in Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home includes a skylight and a king-sized bed, plus some storage space

Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home serves as full-time home, it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and MitchCraft Tiny Homes says that to build another like it would cost around US$220,000.

Source: MitchCraft Tiny Homes

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!