Extra-wide tiny house pushes the boundaries for comfort and style

Stepping outside the norm of 8.5-ft (2.6-m)-wide tiny home construction, Colorado's MitchCraft has created a stunning extra-wide micro home on wheels that could even convert the tiny lifestyle skeptic. Dubbed Kay's Tiny Home, this new take on a tiny house measures 29 ft (8.8 m) long by 10 ft (3 m) wide and offers an interior space built for comfort.

Many tiny house builders opt to keep things relatively simple and stay well within legal towing limits when designing homes on wheels. However, this does come with obvious space limitations and it's no surprise we're now starting to see homes stretch the boundaries in order to capitalize on interior space, storage, and to put it simply, comfortable living.

The quaint exterior is clad in white-painted timber and wooden shingles, while steel is the material choice for the roof and window frames. Double glass doors serve as the entrance to the home, which also open up the living space to the outdoors.

The extra width of Kay's Tiny Home makes the interior of the home feel closer to living spaces onboard luxury yachts, with the added benefit of including a full-sized kitchen, large open living area and twin master lofts. On the down side, owners of larger tiny homes like this one would need to apply for a special road permit when transporting the tiny house.

The full-sized kitchen is a rare luxury in a home of this size MitchCraft

The designers have made use of neutral tones, cool timber, fresh white walls and green cabinetry. Large glass windows and skylights scattered throughout the home flood the inside with natural light while ensuring air flows freely.

The 382-sq-ft (35.5-sq-m) floorplan features a full-sized kitchen with built-in dining bench, a lounge area with a five-seater corner sofa, two elevated double loft bedrooms and a luxury bathroom with full-sized bathtub.

The master bedroom does not compromise on space or light MitchCraft

Every nook and cranny has been utilized for additional storage space, including hidden slide-out drawers in the staircase, a broom closet tucked into the fridge cabinet, hidden storage beneath the built-in sofa, a shoe rack under the entrance doors, and a large walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom, complete with washer and dryer.

Overall Kay's Tiny Home will set you back US$171,000 to build, which is definitely at the higher end of the market, but perhaps the luxurious standard of living, extra comforts and space on offer here are worth spending a little more.

Source: MitchCraft Tiny Homes via Tiny House Talk