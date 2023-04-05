© 2023 New Atlas
Space-saving vacation home sleeps up to five under one tiny roof

By Adam Williams
April 05, 2023
We've no word on the price of the Kejadenn, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000)
The Kejadenn is finished in red cedar, with black aluminum accenting
The Kejadenn is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (almost 20 ft)
Visitors enter the Kejadenn into the living room, which looks light-filled and airy thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling
The Kejadenn's interior is finished in a mixture of solid oak and spruce
The Kejadenn's living room features a sofa bed, shown in the bed position
The Kejadenn's staircase is built into the kitchen cabinetry to save floorspace
The Kejadenn's main bedroom is situated in the upstairs loft area and is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Kejadenn's secondary bedroom is also situated in the upstairs loft and includes some seating that folds out to serve as a bed for the owner's child
The Kejadenn's bathroom is very snug but includes a shower, sink, and a toilet
Though it has a length of just 6 m (almost 20 ft), the Kejadenn tiny house is designed to mitigate its small size with a clever interior layout that maximizes every inch of space available. The dwelling serves as a vacation home on wheels and sleeps up to five people, at a squeeze.

Baluchon's Kejadenn (which translates as Meeting in the French Celtic language Breton) is based on a double-axle trailer and features a contemporary exterior design made up of red cedar and black aluminum accenting. It consists of a spruce frame and has a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp insulation in the floor, walls, and ceiling. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter into the living room, which looks airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling. It features a sofa bed that sleeps two guests, plus there's a small coffee table and some shelving too.

The Kejadenn's kitchen is nearby. This has a small drop-down dining table, a sink, microwave, fridge, two-burner propane-powered stove and cabinetry. There's also an electric wall heater which Baluchon says is sufficient to heat the entire home. The kitchen connects to a very compact bathroom via a sliding door, where a shower, sink and toilet can be found.

The Kejadenn's interior is finished in a mixture of solid oak and spruce
The upstairs is reached by some stairs that are integrated into the kitchen countertop. These look a little awkward but are arranged like that to save floorspace. The loft contains not one bedroom as you'd typically expect, but two: the primary bedroom, which has a double bed, plus an adjacent secondary bedroom with some seating that folds out to function as the owner's child's bed. It looks like a bit of a squeeze up there but will only be used for short stays so the lack of personal space shouldn't be as much of an issue.

The Kejadenn's main bedroom is situated in the upstairs loft area and is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed
We've no word on the price of the Kejadenn, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000).

Source: Baluchon

