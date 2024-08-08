Scandinavian-inspired tiny house starts at just $50k

We usually associate Dragon Tiny Homes with no-frills tiny houses like the Element, but for its new model Kemi, the firm has drawn inspiration from Scandinavian design to create a simple and affordable tiny house that would be a good fit for use as a vacation home or guesthouse.

The Kemi is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m). It's finished in black standing seam metal siding, with wooden accenting.

The Scandinavian design influence doesn't seem particularly conspicuous to us, other than the light hues and open layout, but the interior certainly looks nice and light and airy thanks to its generous glazing and the lack of upstairs bedrooms. Additionally, Dragon Tiny Homes kept things simple rather than trying to pack too much into the small space.

The interior of the tiny house measures 160 sq ft (roughly 15 sq m) and is arranged on one floor. The glass front door opens onto the kitchen area. This is very small and basic and includes some cabinetry, and a sink, as well as space for appliances to be added.

The Kemi's living area contains a bed but no sofa, though you could probably fit some seating in there too Dragon Tiny Homes

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the kitchen is the bedroom area, which is taken up by a double bed. There's no living room as such, though there is enough space in there to add a small sofa or some seating if preferred. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed on the wall, plus the home has a ceiling fan.

The only separate area of the tiny house is the bathroom. This is accessed from the kitchen and includes a shower, sink and a flushing toilet. Above the bathroom is a storage loft which can potentially be expanded into an upstairs bedroom if required – at extra cost.

The Kemi starts at a relatively low US$50,000.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes