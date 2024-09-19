© 2024 New Atlas
High-end tiny house doubles down on storage and space-saving design

By Adam Williams
September 19, 2024
The Kootenay Inventory is a two-bedroom tiny house that focuses on comfort and storage space, and is up for sale for $174,900
The Kootenay Inventory is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 33 ft (10 m)
The Kootenay Inventory includes a drop-down deck space that can be raised when the home is being transported
The Kootenay Inventory's living room includes a sofa with integrated storage, as well as a fireplace
The Kootenay Inventory's high-end interior decor includes oak and cedar
The Kootenay Inventory's kitchen includes a sink, dishwasher, an oven with a three-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge
The Kootenay Inventory's interior is light-filled thanks to the generous glazing
The Kootenay Inventory's kitchen includes a neat rotating breakfast bar that doubles as a home working space
The Kootenay Inventory's upstairs bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Kootenay Inventory's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling, plus it includes some storage space
The Kootenay Inventory's master bedroom has a lot of storage space
The Kootenay Inventory's master bedroom's double bed can be raised to access more storage
The Kootenay Inventory's bathroom includes a concrete sink, a flushing toilet and a shower
One of the challenges of downsizing to a tiny house is the lack of separation and storage space. The Kootenay Inventory, by Truform Tiny Homes, addresses these concerns with a well-designed space-saving layout that squeezes a ton of storage, plus some nice features, into a length of 33 ft (10 m).

We first covered the Kootenay model back in 2017, but a lot has changed in seven years and this Kootenay Inventory version is much improved. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

The home is accessed by a fold-down deck area and front door that opens into a well-stocked kitchen. This contains a three-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, a sink, cabinetry (including a pull-out pantry space) and a washer/dryer. Additionally, it has a neat breakfast bar/office area that rotates sideways to provide more seating space. The finish is of high quality throughout and includes oak and cedar.

The living room is nearby, and contains a sofa with integrated storage and a fireplace with mantel – the first we've seen in a tiny house – that burns gel fuel canisters. Elsewhere lies the bathroom, which comprises a chunky concrete sink, a flushing toilet and a shower.

The Kootenay Inventory's interior is light-filled thanks to the generous glazing
There are two bedrooms in the Kootenay Inventory model. The master bedroom is accessed from the living room via sliding door and has lots of headroom to stand upright thanks to it being downstairs. It has storage space available, both under the double bed itself and in wardrobes.

The second bedroom is a more typical loft space. It's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and has a low ceiling and yet more storage space, with enough room for a double bed. It's also situated on the opposite side of the house to the downstairs bedroom so there's lots of separation between the two.

The Kootenay Inventory shown is currently up for sale for US$174,900.

Source: Truform Tiny

