Book-filled tiny house for two focuses on reading and relaxation

By Adam Williams
May 07, 2025
Book-filled tiny house for two focuses on reading and relaxation
The Library, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a book-filled tiny house that sleeps up to two people and offers some nice home comforts
The Library, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a book-filled tiny house that sleeps up to two people and offers some nice home comforts
The Library, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a book-filled tiny house that sleeps up to two people and offers some nice home comforts
The Library, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a book-filled tiny house that sleeps up to two people and offers some nice home comforts
The Library's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven, and a four-burner propane-powered stove
The Library's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an oven, and a four-burner propane-powered stove
The Library's bedroom is a loft with a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get in and out of bed and to get dressed
The Library's bedroom is a loft with a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get in and out of bed and to get dressed
The Library's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Library's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
As its name suggests, the Library features lots of books all over the house
As its name suggests, the Library features lots of books all over the house
The Library's secondary loft is accessed by a removable ladder that is stowed on the wall when not in use
The Library's secondary loft is accessed by a removable ladder that is stowed on the wall when not in use
The Library's secondary loft is used as a relaxing reading area
The Library's secondary loft is used as a relaxing reading area
The Library's living room includes an armchair and a desk area - plus a reading lamp of course
The Library's living room includes an armchair and a desk area - plus a reading lamp of course
The Library's bathroom includes a composting toilet, vanity sink, and a soaking tub and shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Library's bathroom includes a composting toilet, vanity sink, and a soaking tub and shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Library's interior features a pleasant wooden decor
The Library's interior features a pleasant wooden decor
As its name suggests, the Library tiny house is focused around the owner's love of books. Designer Backcountry Tiny Homes also managed to fit in a light-filled layout that boasts some nice home comforts, including a bathtub, a standing loft, and even a dedicated reading space.

The Library is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m). Its exterior is finished in green metal siding, with wooden detailing.

The home is accessed through a paned door into its kitchen, which has generous glazing and a pleasant wood-focused decor. The other thing you immediately notice is all the books: they are mounted on walls, lined on shelves and safely stowed all over the home.

As its name suggests, the Library features lots of books all over the house
As its name suggests, the Library features lots of books all over the house

The kitchen features a farmhouse-style sink, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove. There's also a lot of cabinetry available.

Next to the kitchen is the living room. This is simply furnished with just a chair and a desk area that presumably serves as a home office, though there is space in there for more seating too. Elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom. This is pretty luxurious for a tiny house and has a soaking tub and shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet.

The Library's living room includes an armchair and a desk area - plus a reading lamp of course
The Library's living room includes an armchair and a desk area - plus a reading lamp of course

The Library has two lofts. One is located above the living room and is accessed by a removable ladder. This is used as a quiet reading area and is again lined with lots of books. The other is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and serves as the bedroom.

Though the bedroom itself is a typical loft model, it does have a lowered floor area allowing the owner to stand upright and make it easier to get in and out of bed. There's also yet more book storage in there.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam Williams

