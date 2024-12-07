© 2024 New Atlas
Spacious light-filled tiny house makes room for a home office

By Adam Williams
December 07, 2024
The Long Black (with loft) is a light-filled tiny house that includes two bedrooms and space for a home office
The Long Black (with loft)'s interior opens up to the outside with large glass doors
The kitchen in the Long Black (with loft) includes a fridge/freezer, an oven, and a propane-powered two-burner stove
The kitchen in the Long Black (with loft) includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
The living room in the Long Black (with loft) features a sofa and a TV, plus a little storage space
The bedroom in the Long Black (with loft) features a double bed and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Long Black (with loft) includes a small additional room suitable for use as an office or mini-gym
The Long Black (with loft) includes a loft-based bedroom that's accessed by removable ladder
The loft-based bedroom in the Long Black (with loft) is useful for storage or as a guest room
The bathroom in the Long Black (with loft) includes a vanity sink, shower, flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
This light-filled tiny house, by New Zealand's Cocoon Tiny Homes, features a remarkably spacious and flexible interior layout. Suitable for a small family, it includes two bedrooms and even has room for a home office or a gym.

The Long Black (with loft), to use its full name, is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 12 m (39 ft), so is on the larger side for a tiny house, and is twice the length of the recent Lad, for example. As its name suggests, it's finished in black painted iron cladding, and it's topped by a metal roof.

The home's main entrance consists of double glass doors that open onto the living room. This contains a sofa and a TV unit with some storage. Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen. In the example model shown, it features a breakfast bar for two, as well as a fridge/freezer, plus a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry.

The kitchen joins onto a small hallway that hosts the bathroom. This features a vanity sink, shower, and a flushing toilet. Next to the bathroom is a small secondary room with its own separate entrance made up of a single glass door that leads directly to the outdoors. The room is conceived as a home office, mini-gym, or perhaps a nursery.

Above the spare room is a loft area that can be used for additional storage or another bedroom. This is accessed using a removable ladder.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house is the master bedroom, which contains a double bed and some storage, and again has its own entrance consisting of double glass doors that can open it up to the outside. Thanks to it being downstairs, it has plenty of headroom to stand upright too.

The Long Black (with loft) is on the market for NZD 209,000 (roughly US$123,000).

Source: Cocoon Tiny Homes

