Two-person tiny house designed with affordability in mind

Following its Mondo and 28' Model Tiny, Tiny House Listings has created a new towable dwelling named the Lad. Suited to those looking for a low-budget downsizing option, it features a compact and utilitarian interior suitable for up to two people.

The Lad is an update on one of the firm's previous models of the same name and is based on a double-axle trailer, with a length of 20 ft (6 m). This puts it at under half the length of the Cypress from Rover Tiny Homes but around the same size as most European models, like Leïla's tiny house. Its exterior is painted metal and it's topped by a metal roof.

The interior of the tiny house measures just 160 sq ft (almost 15 sq m) and is finished in ply, with an open layout arranged on one floor. Its entrance opens onto a compact living area that contains a sofa and space for a TV, plus a storage unit.

Nearby is the kitchen. Given that budget is the focus of this model, it's understandably not as fully featured as more luxurious North American models like the Big Sky, for example. It includes a countertop, with a sink and an electric stove, a fridge/freezer, as well as space for additional storage and appliances. The bathroom is nearby and is accessed by a sliding door – it has a flushing toilet, a shower, and a small sink.

The Lad's kitchen is small and simple, and includes a sink, electric cooktop and fridge/freezer Tiny House Listings

There's one bedroom in the Lad, though thanks to its downstairs position it has ample headroom to stand upright, which is still a nice feature to have in a tiny house. A double bed with integrated storage is included, plus a mini-split air-conditioner, which serves to heat and cool the entire home.

The Lad is currently on the market for US$47,500.

Source: Tiny House Listings