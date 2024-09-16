© 2024 New Atlas
Extra-wide tiny house provides spacious apartment-like living on wheels

By Adam Williams
September 16, 2024
The Mondo is currently up for sale, starting at US$89,500, and features a spacious and open interior layout
The Mondo is finished in wood and cement board siding, and is topped by a steel roof
The Mondo is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m)
The Mondo's bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom for standing upright – which is a rarity in a tiny house
The Mondo's downstairs bedroom includes a stacked washing machine and dryer
The Mondo's downstairs bedroom is accessed from the kitchen via a sliding door
The Mondo's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Mondo's loft area is situated above the living room and would be useful as a storage space or additional hangout area
The Mondo's living room includes a small entertainment center
The Mondo has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m) rather than the usual 8.5 ft (2.6 m), meaning it offers a more roomy and apartment-like interior layout
The Mondo's kitchen looks quite spacious and has a lot of counter space and storage
The Mondo's kitchen includes a sink, propane-powered stove, microwave and fridge/freezer, plus space for more appliances
The Mondo is the latest model created in-house by online marketplace Tiny House Listings. Featuring a spacious and open interior that includes a downstairs bedroom and lots of storage, the tiny house would be a good fit for a couple wanting to downsize but still live in comfort.

The Mondo is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m), which is about average for a North American tiny house. It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m) instead of the usual 8.5 ft (2.6 m), meaning it offers a more roomy and apartment-like interior layout compared to a typical model. It doesn't sound like much, but even a few extra inches make a difference with these tiny houses – however this also means the home needs a permit to travel on a public road.

It measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m) and is accessed through a glass door that opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa and a pair of small tables, plus an entertainment center and some generous glazing.

The kitchen is nearby and contains a microwave, a propane-powered stove, a sink, fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry. Plus there's some space to add more appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is the bathroom, which has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower.

The Mondo's living room includes a small entertainment center
The Mondo's bedroom is located on the ground floor and accessed from the kitchen. It looks relatively large and hosts a double bed and some storage, plus there's a stacked washing machine and dryer tucked away in there (presumably there wasn't space for them in the kitchen or bathroom). With it being a downstairs bedroom there is ample headroom to stand upright too.

There's also a loft area above the living room which could be useful as a storage space or possibly a bedroom, depending on local regulations (most areas require tiny house loft bedrooms to have egress windows). It's accessed by a removable ladder.

The Mondo is currently up for sale, starting at US$89,500.

Source: Tiny House Listings

Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

