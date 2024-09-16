Extra-wide tiny house provides spacious apartment-like living on wheels

The Mondo is the latest model created in-house by online marketplace Tiny House Listings. Featuring a spacious and open interior that includes a downstairs bedroom and lots of storage, the tiny house would be a good fit for a couple wanting to downsize but still live in comfort.

The Mondo is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m), which is about average for a North American tiny house. It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m) instead of the usual 8.5 ft (2.6 m), meaning it offers a more roomy and apartment-like interior layout compared to a typical model. It doesn't sound like much, but even a few extra inches make a difference with these tiny houses – however this also means the home needs a permit to travel on a public road.

It measures 320 sq ft (30 sq m) and is accessed through a glass door that opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa and a pair of small tables, plus an entertainment center and some generous glazing.

The kitchen is nearby and contains a microwave, a propane-powered stove, a sink, fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry. Plus there's some space to add more appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is the bathroom, which has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower.

The Mondo's living room includes a small entertainment center Tiny House Listings

The Mondo's bedroom is located on the ground floor and accessed from the kitchen. It looks relatively large and hosts a double bed and some storage, plus there's a stacked washing machine and dryer tucked away in there (presumably there wasn't space for them in the kitchen or bathroom). With it being a downstairs bedroom there is ample headroom to stand upright too.

There's also a loft area above the living room which could be useful as a storage space or possibly a bedroom, depending on local regulations (most areas require tiny house loft bedrooms to have egress windows). It's accessed by a removable ladder.

The Mondo is currently up for sale, starting at US$89,500.

Source: Tiny House Listings