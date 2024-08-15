© 2024 New Atlas
Light-filled tiny house perfect for those who loath ladders

By Adam Williams
August 15, 2024
The 28' Model Tiny starts at a relatively low US$70,500
The 28' Model Tiny is finished in wood and fiber cement siding
The 28' Model Tiny's length comes in at 8.5 meters
The 28' Model Tiny's interior measures 224 sq ft (20.8 sq m)
The 28' Model Tiny includes a small and simple dining area for two
The 28' Model Tiny features very generous glazing, helping to fill the interior with natural light
The 28' Model Tiny's bathroom includes a wall-mounted sink and a flushing toilet
The 28' Model Tiny's kitchen includes an induction stove, sink and a fridge/freezer (not pictured)
The 28' Model Tiny's kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry
The 28' Model Tiny is accessed by double glass doors
The 28' Model Tiny's sofa has built-in storage space
The 28' Model Tiny's interior is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
Online marketplace Tiny House Listings has followed its recent Outlook with a new towable home that's significantly larger. Named the 28' Model Tiny, it features a spacious and light-filled interior that'll suit those who would rather avoid climbing stairs into bed each night as it's mostly arranged on one floor.

No prizes for guessing the length of the 28' Model Tiny, but for the metric-inclined that works out at 8.5 meters, which is on the smaller side nowadays for a North American model but still larger than Dragon Tiny Homes' recent Kemi, for example. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in wood and cement board siding, and is topped by a steel roof.

The tiny home's interior measures 224 sq ft (20.8 sq m) and looks quite airy thanks to its open layout. It's accessed by double glass doors which open onto its living area. This contains a sofa with integrated storage, plus a bed nearby. The glazing is very expansive and offers excellent views and natural light.

Next to the living area is the kitchen, which features a sink, an induction stove, and quite a lot of cabinetry, including a large pantry. There are also quartz counters installed and an apartment-sized fridge/freezer (not pictured), plus a dining table for two.

The 28' Model Tiny's kitchen connects to the bathroom with a pocket sliding door. The bathroom itself is quite compact and has a shower, wall-mounted sink, and a flushing toilet (though is wired ready to accept a composting toilet).

Above the bathroom is a loft. This would actually be large enough to be used as a bedroom but doesn't have any windows so is better suited as a storage space.

The 28' Model Tiny starts at US$70,500.

Source: Tiny House Listings

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

