Tiny Houses

Quirky cantilevering tiny house doesn't break the bank

By Adam Williams
July 23, 2024
The Overlook is currently up for sale for US$59,000
The Overlook is currently up for sale for US$59,000
The Overlook is currently up for sale for US$59,000
The Overlook is currently up for sale for US$59,000
The Overlook gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Overlook gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Overlook is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
The Overlook is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
The Overlook's sleeping area is located in the home's cantilevering section
The Overlook's sleeping area is located in the home's cantilevering section
The Overlook's interior measures just 192 sq ft (almost 18 sq m)
The Overlook's interior measures just 192 sq ft (almost 18 sq m)
The Overlook's living room includes seating and a table, with the sleeping area above
The Overlook's living room includes seating and a table, with the sleeping area above
The Overlook looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Overlook looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Overlook's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and flushing toilet
The Overlook's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and flushing toilet
The Overlook's kitchen includes a sink, fridge, and space for a washing machine
The Overlook's kitchen includes a sink, fridge, and space for a washing machine
The Overlook's kitchen is basic but includes an induction stove
The Overlook's kitchen is basic but includes an induction stove
The Overlook's kitchen has quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
The Overlook's kitchen has quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
Tiny house designers never seem to run out of ideas to make their models stand out. The latest example of this is the Overlook, which provides a small and simple take on tiny living that's enlivened by an eye-catching cantilevering sleeping area.

The Overlook was created by online marketplace Tiny House Listings. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m), which is the same as Baluchon's recent Hytta, for example, and is definitely on the smaller side compared to most North American models. Its exterior is finished in wood, with polyurethane accenting, and it's topped by a steel roof.

The interior measures just 192 sq ft (almost 18 sq m). The entrance opens onto the living area, which contains some seating. The sleeping area is above and reached by ladder. This juts out 4 ft (1.2 m) from the main body of the house and, as you'd expect, has little headroom available.

Back on the ground floor, the kitchen is next to the living area. It's pretty basic though does boast quartz countertops, with an apartment-sized fridge/freezer, a large pantry storage space, an induction cooktop, a sink, and cabinetry. The kitchen is also plumbed ready to accept a washer/dryer and has a space ready for it to be installed.

The Overlook's interior measures just 192 sq ft (almost 18 sq m)

The Overlook's bathroom is located on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bedroom and is looks quite snug, with a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, plus a little additional storage space.

Given its small size and overall simplicity, you're obviously not going to be hosting any large dinner parties or guest sleepovers in this thing, however it's also on the cheaper side for a tiny house nowadays and is currently on the market for US$59,000.

Source: Tiny House Listings

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

