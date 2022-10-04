Macdonald tiny house cuts the cord for off-grid adventure

Canada's Fritz Tiny Homes was hired by a couple who plan to spend their retirement traveling throughout North America. The firm duly designed the Macdonald, which is kitted out for adventure and features a full off-the-grid setup, with some nice extra touches, including a sofa that turns into bunk beds for guests, and an ebike garage.

The Macdonald measures 32 ft (10 m) long, which is about average for a North American tiny house nowadays, and is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer. It's finished in aluminum and features a traditional tiny house exterior design.

Visitors enter the home using the main door through a covered porch area with a small deck. The decor is bright and airy thanks to the generous glazing and light hues. One of the living room's large windows has a pull-down blind, turning it into a movie projection screen (the projector is installed on the wall nearby). Elsewhere in the living room is the sofa bed that converts into bunk beds for when the owners' adult sons visit, plus there's a large closet for storage.

The Macdonald tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with underfloor heating and a mini-split air-conditioning system Fritz Tiny Homes

The kitchen/dining area is nearby. This contains a second door to the outside and a small dining/card playing table, as the owners are keen card players. The kitchen itself has a full-size fridge, a pantry and cupboard space with drawers inside, a three-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and microwave.

The bathroom, meanwhile, looks very compact, but Fritz Tiny Homes did manage to shoehorn in a shower with a small tub, a composting toilet, and a concrete vanity sink, plus a washer dryer and some storage space.

A few steps lead from the bathroom up to the Macdonald's bedroom. This has plenty of room for the owners to stand up straight, which is definitely a nice feature to have in a tiny house. There's a double bed in there, as well as large closet space. Additionally, one of the wardrobes includes a small folding desk area.

The Macdonald tiny house's interior is airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and fresh, bright decor Fritz Tiny Homes

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed that the tiny house's floor is raised up a little higher than usual. This is to make space to store the 100-gallon (378-liter) off-grid water tanks, plus a filtration system and hydronic underfloor heating. It also made it possible to add a garage-style storage space (not pictured) that's accessible from outside. The owners' ebikes are mounted onto bike racks in there and a small ramp makes getting them in and out easier.

The Macdonald gets power from either a standard RV-style hookup or a rooftop-based solar array hooked up to batteries. A mini-split air-conditioning unit works in tandem with the underfloor heating to help maintain a comfortable temperature inside. Unfortunately, we've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Fritz Tiny Homes