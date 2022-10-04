© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Macdonald tiny house cuts the cord for off-grid adventure

By Adam Williams
October 04, 2022
Macdonald tiny house cuts the cord for off-grid adventure
The Macdonald tiny house measures 32 ft (10 m) in length and will be regularly towed throughout North America
The Macdonald tiny house measures 32 ft (10 m) in length and will be regularly towed throughout North America
View 13 Images
The Macdonald tiny house measures 32 ft (10 m) in length and will be regularly towed throughout North America
1/13
The Macdonald tiny house measures 32 ft (10 m) in length and will be regularly towed throughout North America
The Macdonald tiny house is based on a triple-axle gooseneck-style trailer
2/13
The Macdonald tiny house is based on a triple-axle gooseneck-style trailer
The Macdonald tiny house features a secondary entrance at the side of the home that opens into its kitchen
3/13
The Macdonald tiny house features a secondary entrance at the side of the home that opens into its kitchen
The Macdonald tiny house's main entrance features a small covered porch area
4/13
The Macdonald tiny house's main entrance features a small covered porch area
The Macdonald tiny house's living room windows can be closed with blinds, turning one of them into a large screen for watching movies with a nearby projector
5/13
The Macdonald tiny house's living room windows can be closed with blinds, turning one of them into a large screen for watching movies with a nearby projector
The Macdonald tiny house's living room features a sofa that transforms into a bunk bed for the owners' adult sons
6/13
The Macdonald tiny house's living room features a sofa that transforms into a bunk bed for the owners' adult sons
The Macdonald tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with underfloor heating and a mini-split air-conditioning system
7/13
The Macdonald tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with underfloor heating and a mini-split air-conditioning system
The Macdonald tiny house's interior is airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and fresh, bright decor
8/13
The Macdonald tiny house's interior is airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and fresh, bright decor
The Macdonald tiny house's kitchen area includes a table that will be used for dining and card games
9/13
The Macdonald tiny house's kitchen area includes a table that will be used for dining and card games
The Macdonald tiny house's kitchen has ample storage space, including a pull-out pantry
10/13
The Macdonald tiny house's kitchen has ample storage space, including a pull-out pantry
The Macdonald tiny house's bedroom is situated in the raised gooseneck part of the trailer and is accessed by a few steps
11/13
The Macdonald tiny house's bedroom is situated in the raised gooseneck part of the trailer and is accessed by a few steps
The Macdonald tiny house's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
12/13
The Macdonald tiny house's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Macdonald tiny house's bathroom includes a very small tub and shower, a concrete vanity sink, and a composting toilet
13/13
The Macdonald tiny house's bathroom includes a very small tub and shower, a concrete vanity sink, and a composting toilet
View gallery - 13 images

Canada's Fritz Tiny Homes was hired by a couple who plan to spend their retirement traveling throughout North America. The firm duly designed the Macdonald, which is kitted out for adventure and features a full off-the-grid setup, with some nice extra touches, including a sofa that turns into bunk beds for guests, and an ebike garage.

The Macdonald measures 32 ft (10 m) long, which is about average for a North American tiny house nowadays, and is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer. It's finished in aluminum and features a traditional tiny house exterior design.

Visitors enter the home using the main door through a covered porch area with a small deck. The decor is bright and airy thanks to the generous glazing and light hues. One of the living room's large windows has a pull-down blind, turning it into a movie projection screen (the projector is installed on the wall nearby). Elsewhere in the living room is the sofa bed that converts into bunk beds for when the owners' adult sons visit, plus there's a large closet for storage.

The Macdonald tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with underfloor heating and a mini-split air-conditioning system
The Macdonald tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with underfloor heating and a mini-split air-conditioning system

The kitchen/dining area is nearby. This contains a second door to the outside and a small dining/card playing table, as the owners are keen card players. The kitchen itself has a full-size fridge, a pantry and cupboard space with drawers inside, a three-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and microwave.

The bathroom, meanwhile, looks very compact, but Fritz Tiny Homes did manage to shoehorn in a shower with a small tub, a composting toilet, and a concrete vanity sink, plus a washer dryer and some storage space.

A few steps lead from the bathroom up to the Macdonald's bedroom. This has plenty of room for the owners to stand up straight, which is definitely a nice feature to have in a tiny house. There's a double bed in there, as well as large closet space. Additionally, one of the wardrobes includes a small folding desk area.

The Macdonald tiny house's interior is airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and fresh, bright decor
The Macdonald tiny house's interior is airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and fresh, bright decor

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed that the tiny house's floor is raised up a little higher than usual. This is to make space to store the 100-gallon (378-liter) off-grid water tanks, plus a filtration system and hydronic underfloor heating. It also made it possible to add a garage-style storage space (not pictured) that's accessible from outside. The owners' ebikes are mounted onto bike racks in there and a small ramp makes getting them in and out easier.

The Macdonald gets power from either a standard RV-style hookup or a rooftop-based solar array hooked up to batteries. A mini-split air-conditioning unit works in tandem with the underfloor heating to help maintain a comfortable temperature inside. Unfortunately, we've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Fritz Tiny Homes

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHomeHouseTiny FootprintMicro-House
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!