Futuristic smart tiny house allows majestic 360-degree views

Tiny homes don't often have a full suite of smart gadgets, but Massimo Modular rings in all the bells and whistles with the futuristic, nearly completely see-through, tiny E9 smart home.

Massimo Modular, based out of Garland, Texas, has designed an eco-friendly smart home that's able to be placed nearly anywhere with just a two-hour install time.

With a design that wouldn't look out of place in a science fiction movie about settling an exoplanet, the E9 features 409 square feet (38 sq m) of luxury living space in a 37.7-ft-long (11.5-m) by 10.8-ft-wide (3.3-m) footprint. It's also 10.5 ft (3.3 m) tall, meaning no one should feel cramped dwelling inside.

The Massimo Modular E9 in all its glory Massimo Modular

Getting into the E9 is a cinch, as the front door features a smart lock. Once inside the living room area, you're greeted by a stylish minimalist layout with integrated LED strip lights in the ceiling around a central skylight as you walk upon its "environmental wood flooring."

Just outside of the living room is a small deck patio big enough for a chair or two.

Floor-to-ceiling insulated 270-degree panoramic double-glazed windows offer stunning views of whatever you happen to plop E9 next to – as well as stunning views of its occupants to nearby prying eyes. No fear, however, as the E9 also has automatic curtains integrated into its all-in-one smart control system that can be accessed through your smartphone.

The view looking out the front towards the tiny house's tiny deck Massimo Modular

Also integrated into the smart suite is an underfloor heating system to keep your tootsies toasty as well as two 3-hp AC/heat pump mini-split units which are more than ample to handle even the hottest or coldest days.

The kitchen has a simple single-bin-style sink and a two-burner induction stovetop. With the island that separates the kitchen from the living quarters, you'll have plenty of counter space for meal prep. From the photos, it looks like there might be room for an optional small refrigerator under the island, otherwise we can't readily identify where a fridge might go.

The E9 features a dry bath with a walk-in shower and a full-size residential toilet. Water is plumbed to a water heater and all wastewater runs to a sewer joint.

Moving further back to the bedroom, there's a modest amount of storage but it looks to have plenty of room for a standard-sized queen bed. No short queen for modest living in the E9, even if that comes at the cost of hanging more than a few days' worth of clothes. The bedroom also has panoramic 270-degree views, giving this little tiny home a full 360-degree view while letting in all the natural light one could ever hope for.

The views when you wake up could be spectacular Massimo Modular

The overall modular design is fully ready to be hoisted into place with a crane in just a short few hours and promises a 70-year service life. It's designed to survive 8.0 earthquakes and Category 1 hurricanes.

The E9 comes plumbed with a water/sewer connection on the exterior, and is pre-wired for HVAC. Electricity connection only requires a 2-phase, 220-volt, 150-amp power source to run everything all at once (underfloor heater, HVAC, stove, etc.).

Massimo Modular's Canton, Texas planned project featuring the E9 tiny homes Massimo Modular

You can buy one from the Massimo Modular website for US$95,995.00

Massimo Modular E9

Source: Massimo Modular