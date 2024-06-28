© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny starter home crams office and guest sleeping into length of 20 ft

By Adam Williams
June 28, 2024
Tiny starter home crams office and guest sleeping into length of 20 ft
The Midgard is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Midgard is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
View 11 Images
The Midgard is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
1/11
The Midgard is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Midgard is finished in red cedar, with aluminum accenting
2/11
The Midgard is finished in red cedar, with aluminum accenting
The Midgard's interior is finished in spruce and plywood
3/11
The Midgard's interior is finished in spruce and plywood
The Midgard's living room includes a sofa bed
4/11
The Midgard's living room includes a sofa bed
The Midgard's living room includes a small study/work area
5/11
The Midgard's living room includes a small study/work area
The Midgard's kitchen features a sink, oven, fridge, and two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving
6/11
The Midgard's kitchen features a sink, oven, fridge, and two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving
The Midgard's kitchen includes a small dining table that folds away when not in use
7/11
The Midgard's kitchen includes a small dining table that folds away when not in use
The Midgard's kitchen connects to the bathroom via a sliding door
8/11
The Midgard's kitchen connects to the bathroom via a sliding door
The Midgard's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
9/11
The Midgard's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Midgard's bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling
10/11
The Midgard's bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling
The Midgard's bedroom includes a storage space integrated into the headboard
11/11
The Midgard's bedroom includes a storage space integrated into the headboard
View gallery - 11 images

The Midgard is a space-saving starter home with a clever design that maximizes the usefulness of its compact interior. Though it only has a length of 20 ft (6 m), the tiny house makes room for a guest sleeping area and also fits in home office space too.

The Midgard, by Baluchon, was commissioned by a couple to enable their son to have his own living space in their garden, giving him the independence of his first home.

It's based on a double-axle trailer and its exterior is made up of red cedar and aluminum accenting. The length of the tiny house is about average for a French model, due to the country's strict towing laws, though is a lot smaller than most we see coming from North America nowadays, like the recent 38 ft (11.5 m) Urban Park Max, for example.

The front door opens onto the living room. This contains generous glazing, as well as quite a lot of storage for its size, plus there's a sofa bed installed for guests. Additionally, next to the sofa bed lies the home office which consists of a desk and a chair.

The Midgard's interior is finished in spruce and plywood
The Midgard's interior is finished in spruce and plywood

The living room connects to the kitchen. This is relatively well-stocked for a French tiny house and includes a fridge, sink, oven, two-burner propane-powered stove, and a small dining table for two that folds away when not in use. At the end of the home, next to the kitchen, is a bathroom accessed by a sliding door that contains a shower, sink, and toilet.

There are two lofts in the Midgard. The first, above the living room, is a small area for storage, while the second is the bedroom. This is accessed by wooden steps and is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus there's a little storage space tucked in there behind the headboard area.

The Midgard's kitchen features a sink, oven, fridge, and two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving
The Midgard's kitchen features a sink, oven, fridge, and two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving

We've no word on the cost of the Midgard, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at at €85,000 (roughly US$91,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBaluchon
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!