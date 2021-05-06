Spacious tiny house goes big on home comforts

Canada's Minimaliste iterates on its popular Ébène model once again with the recently completed Ébène V4. It offers a relatively roomy interior layout with some home comforts not always associated with a tiny house, like a bathroom with a tub and large kitchen that boasts a dishwasher.

The Ébène V4 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 10.5 x 36.5 ft (3.2 x 11.1 m), which makes it too wide to tow on a road in the US without a permit. It's headed to California and the owners were concerned about the wild fires over there lately so wanted an exterior that wasn't flammable. Therefore, it's finished in vertical steel siding and horizontal wood effect steel accenting. The home was built using the same SIPs (structural insulated panels) as other Minimaliste models and has a high level of airtightness, allowing it to maintain a steady temperature in both heat and cold.

The Ébène V4 has a total length of 36.5 ft (11.1 m) Minimaliste

Visitors to the home enter into a combined dining and living room. This looks very spacious for a tiny house (though admittedly the lack of furniture does flatter the space), with generous glazing ensuring natural light permeates within.

The relatively large kitchen is nearby. It includes a 10-ft (3-m) countertop, a dishwasher, lots of cabinetry, a Bosche microwave oven and electric stove, as well as a large stainless steel sink with a motion-activated faucet. There's a fridge/freezer nearby and a large pantry next to that, plus an area for storing pans. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which contains a 32 x 60 in (82 x 152 cm) bathtub and shower, a composting toilet, and a small vanity sink. The washer/dryer is also shoehorned into here, as is a large maintenance closet with access to the water filter system, water heater, etc.

There are two lofts in the Ébène V4. The secondary loft is above the bathroom and is accessed by a removable ladder. It's used for storage and is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling. The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is also a typical tiny house-style bedroom, however it does have a few inches of additional headroom thanks to the living room below having a relatively low ceiling height of 6.4 ft (1.95 m). It has some storage cabinets and will contain a king-sized bed.

The Ébène V4's master bedroom features integrated storage space Minimaliste

The Ébène V4 gets power from a grid-based hookup but has been wired ready for solar panels and the owner intends to upgrade it to full off-the-grid functionality. Additionally, the owner is installing their own mini-split air-conditioning unit, though it does have a ceiling fan and ventilation systems installed.

We've no word on the price of the exact model shown, though Minimaliste's Ébène starts at CAD 132,000 (roughly US$105,000).

Source: Minimaliste