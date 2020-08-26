Minimaliste shrinks its hardy tiny house, still sleeps four

Back in 2018, we were impressed with Minimaliste's Ébène, which was designed to stand up to Canada's harshest winter weather. The firm has now produced a more compact version of the towable home that retains the same hardy construction and sleeps up to four people.

The Ébène V3 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 32.5 ft (10 m) in length compared to the original model's 36 ft (11 m), which may not sound like much of a difference, but every inch counts in these tiny houses. Its width is still over the standard Canadian towing width though, so the owners will need a permit to take it on the road.

The home is finished in cedar, some of which is treated using the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring the wood to preserve and protect it. It's being used as a vacation home and is situated on a plot in British Columbia boasting a beautiful view, so Minimaliste arranged the windows with this in mind.

The Ébène V3's living room has a large entertainment center with built-in storage space Minimaliste

Visitors enter into the living room, which has an entertainment center with integrated storage space and room for a sofa. The decor is modern and unfussy, flattering its relatively compact dimensions.

Nearby is the kitchen, which has a large countertop and quite a bit of cabinetry, plus a fridge/freezer and sink. The cooking facilities are pretty basic compared to Minimaliste's previous models, like the Magnolia V6, perhaps due to it being a vacation home. It features a two burner electric cooktop and space for a microwave to be installed by the owner, but no oven.

An oak-framed mirror is attached to the wall which pulls down into a dining table. The adjacent storage-integrated staircase serves as one seat and three chairs can be used for meals. The kitchen opens onto the bathroom, which has space for a washer/dryer to be added, as well as a shower, sink, and composting toilet. A closet hosts a water heater and a water filter.

There are two lofts in the Ébène V3. The first is placed over the living room and used for storage and guests, and is accessed by removable ladder. The main bedroom is over the bathroom and is reached by the storage-integrated staircase. It fits a double bed, plus a couple of bedside tables and some storage units.

The Ébène V3's wall-mounted mirror, shown in the dining table position Minimaliste

All of Minimaliste's homes are built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) and have a high level of airtightness to ensure they operate efficiently in extremes of temperature. Heat and cooling comes from a mini-split air-conditioning unit and there's also a backup propane-powered heater, as well as a heat recovery ventilation system and a ceiling fan.

The Ébène V3 gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and also has another hookup for a generator in case of power outage. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Minimaliste