© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Minimaliste shrinks its hardy tiny house, still sleeps four

By Adam Williams
August 26, 2020
Minimaliste shrinks its hardy ...
The Ébène V3 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 32.5 ft (10 m) in length, compared to the original model's 36 ft (11 m)
The Ébène V3 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 32.5 ft (10 m) in length, compared to the original model's 36 ft (11 m)
View 16 Images
The Ébène V3 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 32.5 ft (10 m) in length, compared to the original model's 36 ft (11 m)
1/16
The Ébène V3 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 32.5 ft (10 m) in length, compared to the original model's 36 ft (11 m)
The Ébène V3 is finished in cedar, some of which is treated using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring the wood to preserve and protect it
2/16
The Ébène V3 is finished in cedar, some of which is treated using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring the wood to preserve and protect it
The Ébène V3 is used as a vacation home and situated on a plot facing a particularly nice view, so Minimaliste arranged the windows with this in mind
3/16
The Ébène V3 is used as a vacation home and situated on a plot facing a particularly nice view, so Minimaliste arranged the windows with this in mind
The Ébène V3's interior decor is modern and unfussy, flattering the small space
4/16
The Ébène V3's interior decor is modern and unfussy, flattering the small space
The Ébène V3's secondary guest/storage loft is reached by removable ladder
5/16
The Ébène V3's secondary guest/storage loft is reached by removable ladder
The Ébène V3's bathroom includes a tiled shower cubicle
6/16
The Ébène V3's bathroom includes a tiled shower cubicle
The Ébène V3's bathroom has a small space ready for a cat litter box
7/16
The Ébène V3's bathroom has a small space ready for a cat litter box
The Ébène V3's toilet is a composting model
8/16
The Ébène V3's toilet is a composting model
The Ébène V3's bathroom has a space ready for a washing machine and dryer to be installed
9/16
The Ébène V3's bathroom has a space ready for a washing machine and dryer to be installed
The Ébène V3's kitchen features generous counter space
10/16
The Ébène V3's kitchen features generous counter space
The Ébène V3's wall-mounted mirror drops down to become a dining table
11/16
The Ébène V3's wall-mounted mirror drops down to become a dining table
The Ébène V3's wall-mounted mirror, shown in the dining table position
12/16
The Ébène V3's wall-mounted mirror, shown in the dining table position
The Ébène V3's living room has a large entertainment center with built-in storage space
13/16
The Ébène V3's living room has a large entertainment center with built-in storage space
The Ébène V3's storage-integrated staircase has a pull-out bottom step
14/16
The Ébène V3's storage-integrated staircase has a pull-out bottom step
The Ébène V3's main bedroom includes a storage unit
15/16
The Ébène V3's main bedroom includes a storage unit
Top-down view of the Ébène V3's living area
16/16
Top-down view of the Ébène V3's living area
View gallery - 16 images

Back in 2018, we were impressed with Minimaliste's Ébène, which was designed to stand up to Canada's harshest winter weather. The firm has now produced a more compact version of the towable home that retains the same hardy construction and sleeps up to four people.

The Ébène V3 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 32.5 ft (10 m) in length compared to the original model's 36 ft (11 m), which may not sound like much of a difference, but every inch counts in these tiny houses. Its width is still over the standard Canadian towing width though, so the owners will need a permit to take it on the road.

The home is finished in cedar, some of which is treated using the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring the wood to preserve and protect it. It's being used as a vacation home and is situated on a plot in British Columbia boasting a beautiful view, so Minimaliste arranged the windows with this in mind.

The Ébène V3's living room has a large entertainment center with built-in storage space
The Ébène V3's living room has a large entertainment center with built-in storage space

Visitors enter into the living room, which has an entertainment center with integrated storage space and room for a sofa. The decor is modern and unfussy, flattering its relatively compact dimensions.

Nearby is the kitchen, which has a large countertop and quite a bit of cabinetry, plus a fridge/freezer and sink. The cooking facilities are pretty basic compared to Minimaliste's previous models, like the Magnolia V6, perhaps due to it being a vacation home. It features a two burner electric cooktop and space for a microwave to be installed by the owner, but no oven.

An oak-framed mirror is attached to the wall which pulls down into a dining table. The adjacent storage-integrated staircase serves as one seat and three chairs can be used for meals. The kitchen opens onto the bathroom, which has space for a washer/dryer to be added, as well as a shower, sink, and composting toilet. A closet hosts a water heater and a water filter.

There are two lofts in the Ébène V3. The first is placed over the living room and used for storage and guests, and is accessed by removable ladder. The main bedroom is over the bathroom and is reached by the storage-integrated staircase. It fits a double bed, plus a couple of bedside tables and some storage units.

The Ébène V3's wall-mounted mirror, shown in the dining table position
The Ébène V3's wall-mounted mirror, shown in the dining table position

All of Minimaliste's homes are built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) and have a high level of airtightness to ensure they operate efficiently in extremes of temperature. Heat and cooling comes from a mini-split air-conditioning unit and there's also a backup propane-powered heater, as well as a heat recovery ventilation system and a ceiling fan.

The Ébène V3 gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and also has another hookup for a generator in case of power outage. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Minimaliste

View gallery - 16 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTrailerMicro-HouseHouseHome
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More