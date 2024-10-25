© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny house puts a space-saving spin on the bachelor pad

By Adam Williams
October 25, 2024
The Minuet is a compact but cleverly designed tiny house that's aimed toward single professionals, and starts at US$134,900
The Minuet has a length of 24 feet (7.3 m) and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Minuet is finished in cedar tongue and groove siding, with metal accenting, and is topped by a standing seam metal roof
The Minuet features generous glazing, including a skylight
The Minuet's interior measures 196 sq ft (18.2 sq m) and is arranged on one floor, with an open layout
The Minuet's interior decor is made up of stone floors, drywall walls, and a wooden ceiling
The Minuet's living room includes a sofa with integrated storage and table, plus a small home office area with a drop-down desk
The Minuet's bedroom includes a raised bed with lots of integrated storage space
The Minuet's kitchen features a combination microwave, air fryer and convection oven, plus a two-burner induction range and a sink
The Minuet's bathroom has a washer/dryer, vanity sink, flushing toilet, and shower, as well as lots of storage space
The Minuet's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen by a sliding door
We see a lot of tiny houses that are made for families – however, the Minuet goes in the opposite direction. It's designed for a single professional and features a storage-packed layout that cleverly maximizes available space.

The Minuet, by Piccola Tiny Homes, has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m) and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in cedar tongue and groove siding, with metal accenting, and topped by a standing seam metal roof that has a skylight. There's also a small storage box outside.

Its interior measures 196 sq ft (18.2 sq m) and has a high-end decor featuring stone floors, drywall walls, and a wooden ceiling. The layout is very open and is mostly arranged around a single shared space, on one floor.

The living room consists of a sofa with lots of integrated storage and a small pull-out table for dining, plus a TV that's on a swivel mount and a small home office area that includes some shelving and a drop-down desk. Adjacent to the living room is the bedroom area. This consists of a raised queen-sized bed rather than a typical tiny house loft bedroom, with yet more storage. Its steps can be pulled out on rails to reveal a large closet.

Elsewhere is the kitchen. This looks well-proportioned and features a combination microwave, air fryer and convection oven, and a two-burner induction range and a sink. There's also a fridge/freezer and lots of cabinetry.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen using a sliding door. It has a vanity sink with medicine cabinet, a washer/dryer, a flushing toilet, a shower, as well as a large wardrobe.

The Minuet is currently on the market from US$134,900.

Source: Piccola Tiny Homes

