Tiny house puts a space-saving spin on the bachelor pad

We see a lot of tiny houses that are made for families – however, the Minuet goes in the opposite direction. It's designed for a single professional and features a storage-packed layout that cleverly maximizes available space.

The Minuet, by Piccola Tiny Homes, has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m) and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in cedar tongue and groove siding, with metal accenting, and topped by a standing seam metal roof that has a skylight. There's also a small storage box outside.

Its interior measures 196 sq ft (18.2 sq m) and has a high-end decor featuring stone floors, drywall walls, and a wooden ceiling. The layout is very open and is mostly arranged around a single shared space, on one floor.

The living room consists of a sofa with lots of integrated storage and a small pull-out table for dining, plus a TV that's on a swivel mount and a small home office area that includes some shelving and a drop-down desk. Adjacent to the living room is the bedroom area. This consists of a raised queen-sized bed rather than a typical tiny house loft bedroom, with yet more storage. Its steps can be pulled out on rails to reveal a large closet.

Elsewhere is the kitchen. This looks well-proportioned and features a combination microwave, air fryer and convection oven, and a two-burner induction range and a sink. There's also a fridge/freezer and lots of cabinetry.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen using a sliding door. It has a vanity sink with medicine cabinet, a washer/dryer, a flushing toilet, a shower, as well as a large wardrobe.

The Minuet is currently on the market from US$134,900.

Source: Piccola Tiny Homes