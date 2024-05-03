© 2024 New Atlas
Mirasol tiny house makes space for guests and good times

By Adam Williams
May 03, 2024
The Mirasol is clad in red cedar, with aluminum accenting
The Mirasol is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Mirasol is clad in red cedar, with aluminum accenting
The Mirasol gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Mirasol includes a removable pantry on its exterior
The Mirasol's interior is finished in ash and spruce
The Mirasol's exterior includes a drop-down bar. A terrace was also installed after the photos were taken
The Mirasol's kitchen opens onto the bar area to make it easier to serve drinks
The Mirasol's kitchen includes an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a small fridge
The Mirasol's bedroom is reached by a removable ladder
The Mirasol's interior is light-filled inside, thanks to its generous glazing
The Mirasol's kitchen includes a breakfast bar area with stool seating for two
The Mirasol's living room includes a sofa bed
The Mirasol's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft with a low ceiling
The Mirasol's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
One of the challenges of downsizing is that it's very awkward to have friends over. However, despite its compact size, Baluchon's latest model, the Mirasol, ensures its owner's social life won't suffer thanks to a guest sleeping area and a kitchen that opens onto an outdoor bar.

The Mirasol is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 6 m (20 ft). It's clad in red cedar, with aluminum accenting, and its interior is finished in ash and spruce. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Though pictured here without it, the home had a terrace running along its exterior installed after the photos were taken. This combines with the drop-down bar outside to extend living space considerably and allow the owner to host parties. Additionally, the kitchen features operable windows, making it easier to pass through food and drinks. The exterior also has a small detachable pantry on one wall for keeping food and drinks cool outside.

The Mirasol's kitchen includes a breakfast bar area with stool seating for two
Inside the house the glazing throughout is generous and it looks like a relatively airy and light-filled home for a such a compact European model. The living room is taken up by a large L-shaped sofa bed which doubles as a guest sleeping area, plus there's a little storage space.

The kitchen itself includes a breakfast bar with stool seating for two, as well as a sink, oven, two-burner propane-powered stove, and a small fridge, plus quite a lot of cabinetry and a little shelving. This area connects to a small bathroom with a shower and a toilet.

The Mirasol's interior is finished in ash and spruce
The Mirasol has just one bedroom, which is reached by a removable ladder and is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and a double bed.

We've no word on the exact price of the Mirasol but Baluchon's models start at €85,000 (roughly US$91,000).

Source: Baluchon

