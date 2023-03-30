Extra-wide tiny house makes for a luxurious interior layout

Though this recently completed model's larger-than-usual width of 10 ft (3 m) isn't a huge increase over the industry standard of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), every inch counts when it comes to tiny houses. Indeed, MitchCraft Tiny Homes made use of the extra space to add some luxurious small living comforts, including a dishwasher, bathtub, and a bedroom with enough headroom to stand upright – plus a separate loft area for the owner's cat.

No prizes for guessing how long the Clay's 34' x 10' Tiny Home measures, but for the metric-inclined, it comes in at 10.3 m. It's finished in board and batten siding, and is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer.

Unusually, there are two doors to get into this one. One provides access to the kitchen and the other connects to the living room. Entering through the latter, visitors find a large entertainment unit, a TV, and a vibrant blue sofa – this blue motif is repeated throughout the home. A skylight, combined with generous glazing helps fill the interior with daylight. There are also quite a lot of drawers and other storage units squeezed in there.

The kitchen is situated near the living room and is well-stocked by tiny house standards. It's arranged in a U-shape and has lots of cabinetry, a large sink, plus a microwave, a four-burner propane-powered stove, oven, fridge/freezer – and the dishwasher, which is still a relative rarity in a tiny house.

Clay's 34' x 10' Tiny Home places the relatively large bathroom near the kitchen. This has a composting toilet, a stacked washing machine and dryer, a sink, plus the bathtub and shower.

There's just one bedroom in this tiny house and it's situated in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer. It's reached by a few storage-integrated steps and, as mentioned, has ample headroom inside for the owner to stand upright, unlike many tiny houses which have low loft-like ceilings. The sleeping space contains a double bed and some cabinetry. This has a small cat door in it, which offers access to another loft area solely for the cat to enjoy some peace and quiet.

Source: MitchCraft Tiny Homes