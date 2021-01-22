© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

20-ft tiny house sleeps two, three with a squeeze

By Adam Williams
January 22, 2021
20-ft tiny house sleeps two, t...
Tiny House Nottingham is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar
Tiny House Nottingham is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar
View 14 Images
Tiny House Nottingham is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar
1/14
Tiny House Nottingham is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar
Tiny House Nottingham measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length
2/14
Tiny House Nottingham measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length
Tiny House Nottingham's interior is finished in a mixture of spruce and oak
3/14
Tiny House Nottingham's interior is finished in a mixture of spruce and oak
Tiny House Nottingham's bathroom includes a toilet and shower
4/14
Tiny House Nottingham's bathroom includes a toilet and shower
Tiny House Nottingham's living room has a window seat that doubles up as a guest bed
5/14
Tiny House Nottingham's living room has a window seat that doubles up as a guest bed
Tiny House Nottingham's bedroom features an operable skylight
6/14
Tiny House Nottingham's bedroom features an operable skylight
Tiny House Nottingham's bedroom has a typically low ceiling
7/14
Tiny House Nottingham's bedroom has a typically low ceiling
Tiny House Nottingham's bedroom sleeps two and is quite basic, containing a double bed and a small bedside table
8/14
Tiny House Nottingham's bedroom sleeps two and is quite basic, containing a double bed and a small bedside table
Tiny House Nottingham has an L-shaped kitchen unit that contains a two-burner propane stove, a sink, washing machine, and fridge
9/14
Tiny House Nottingham has an L-shaped kitchen unit that contains a two-burner propane stove, a sink, washing machine, and fridge
Tiny House Nottingham includes a storage-integrated staircase
10/14
Tiny House Nottingham includes a storage-integrated staircase
The Tiny House Nottingham is heated with a small wood-burning stove
11/14
The Tiny House Nottingham is heated with a small wood-burning stove
Tiny House Nottingham's window seat includes some underseat storage space
12/14
Tiny House Nottingham's window seat includes some underseat storage space
Tiny House Nottingham is filled with light thanks to its generous windows
13/14
Tiny House Nottingham is filled with light thanks to its generous glazing
Tiny House Nottingham gets power from a grid-based electrical hookup and insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen, and hemp
14/14
Tiny House Nottingham gets power from a grid-based electrical hookup and insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen, and hemp
View gallery - 14 images

The latest model from French tiny house firm Baluchon measures just 6 m (19.6 ft) long. Despite its compact dimensions (Minimaliste's Magnolia V6 is almost twice the size, for example), the home can serve as a full-time residence for up to two people and shoehorns in a spare sleeping space for a guest too. The interior layout is simple and quite basic, though one notable feature is a skylight in the loft bedroom positioned so the owner can fall asleep while stargazing.

Named Tiny House Nottingham in honor of its Anglophile owner, the towable dwelling is based on a standard double-axle trailer. It's finished in cedar, with quite a lot of glazing that helps naturally light the interior of the home. Insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen, and hemp, and it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter into the living room, which contains a window seat that doubles as a guest bed in a pinch and has some integrated shelving and a large drawer underneath for storage. There's also a coffee table nearby and a small wood-burning stove that provides warmth, along with a small electric heater.

Notwithstanding the nation's reputation for culinary excellence, most of the French tiny houses we've seen have a very basic kitchen by North American tiny house standards – perhaps they're all eating out in those wonderful French restaurants – and this is indeed the case with the Tiny House Nottingham, too. It's packing a simple two-burner propane stove (no oven), a sink, fridge, and a washer/dryer, plus some storage space. The kitchen also connects to a compact bathroom with a shower and toilet.

Tiny House Nottingham's interior is finished in a mixture of spruce and oak
Tiny House Nottingham's interior is finished in a mixture of spruce and oak

The single loft bedroom in the Tiny House Nottingham is reached by storage-integrated staircase, and sleeps two. This is a standard tiny house-style bedroom with limited headroom. There's also a skylight which Baluchon says is positioned so that the owner can fall asleep watching the stars, which is a nice touch, though those serious about stargazing might be more satisfied with Optinid's sliding roof models.

The tiny house has been delivered to its owner in Vendôme, central France. We've no word on the price, though previous Baluchon models have fetched around €60,000 (roughly US$72,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHomeHouseTrailerBaluchon
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More