© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Nugget tiny house doubles up on staircases and storage space

By Adam Williams
July 29, 2021
Nugget tiny house doubles up o...
The Nugget has a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Nugget has a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
View 15 Images
The Nugget has a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
1/15
The Nugget has a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Nugget is situated on a choice hilltop spot in rural New Zealand
2/15
The Nugget is situated on a choice hilltop spot in rural New Zealand
\
3/15
The Nugget's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, and the home is finished in lightweight poplar core plywood
The Nugget's kitchen features quite a lot of cabinetry for a compact tiny house
4/15
The Nugget's kitchen features quite a lot of cabinetry for a compact tiny house
The Nugget's secondary loft area is configured as a home office
5/15
The Nugget's secondary loft area is configured as a home office
The Nugget's office area includes a desk setup with a hole in the floor for the legs to fit more comfortably
6/15
The Nugget's office area includes a desk setup with a hole in the floor for the legs to fit more comfortably
The Nugget's living room is dominated by a large L-shaped storage-integrated sofa
7/15
The Nugget's living room is dominated by a large L-shaped storage-integrated sofa
The Nugget's main bedroom includes a double bed and storage space
8/15
The Nugget's main bedroom includes a double bed and storage space
The Nugget's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
9/15
The Nugget's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Nugget's kitchen includes a four-burner propane-powered stove and an oven
10/15
The Nugget's kitchen includes a four-burner propane-powered stove and an oven
The Nugget's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry
11/15
The Nugget's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry
The Nugget's exterior includes a storage area only accessible from the outside
12/15
The Nugget's exterior includes a storage area only accessible from the outside
The Nugget includes two storage-integrated staircases. The one pictured provides access to the main bedroom
13/15
The Nugget includes two storage-integrated staircases. The one pictured provides access to the main bedroom
The Nugget's bathroom includes a toilet, shower, and sink
14/15
The Nugget's bathroom includes a toilet, shower, and sink
The Nugget's toilet is a composting model
15/15
The Nugget's toilet is a composting model
View gallery - 15 images

Build Tiny recently completed a tiny house named the Piwakawaka that has no stairs as it's arranged on one level. However, this model, named the Nugget, goes to the other extreme and squeezes in two staircases. The home's space-saving layout packs in a bedroom and a home office, and also has a lot of storage space for its size.

The Nugget has a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer. Its exterior styling is similar to a lot of previous models by the firm and is finished in vinyl, though there is the addition of a small storage space accessible from the outside, which looks big enough to stow some outdoor gear.

The Nugget's living room is dominated by a large L-shaped storage-integrated sofa
The Nugget's living room is dominated by a large L-shaped storage-integrated sofa

One of the major issues with downsizing to a tiny house is the lack of storage space. The Nugget addresses this with lots of little nooks, drawers, and cupboards. Visitors enter the home through double glass doors, which really helps open it up to the outside. This brings them into a living room that contains a large L-shaped sofa with built-in storage.

Nearby is the kitchen, which has a lot of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry and a relatively large cupboard. It also has a sink, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, propane-powered four-burner stove, and oven, plus a small breakfast bar for two and large operable windows. A sliding door separates the kitchen and adjacent bathroom, which contains a shower, sink, and composting toilet.

The main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft-style sleeping area up there with a low ceiling, though does feature a lowered standing platform to make getting dressed easier. There's also a double bed and yet more storage space.

The second loft is accessed by the other storage-integrated staircase (to be clear, two staircases on a tiny house is rare but not unheard of) and again has the lowered platform for getting dressed. The space is set up as a home office but can also double as a bedroom and has a space in the floor for dangling legs down when sitting, to at least make it slightly more comfortable for someone sitting at a computer.

The Nugget's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Nugget's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two

The Nugget gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is wired ready for solar. It was delivered turnkey as a fully-furnished build, though we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeTrailerTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!