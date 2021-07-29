Nugget tiny house doubles up on staircases and storage space

Build Tiny recently completed a tiny house named the Piwakawaka that has no stairs as it's arranged on one level. However, this model, named the Nugget, goes to the other extreme and squeezes in two staircases. The home's space-saving layout packs in a bedroom and a home office, and also has a lot of storage space for its size.

The Nugget has a total length of 8 m (26 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer. Its exterior styling is similar to a lot of previous models by the firm and is finished in vinyl, though there is the addition of a small storage space accessible from the outside, which looks big enough to stow some outdoor gear.

The Nugget's living room is dominated by a large L-shaped storage-integrated sofa Build Tiny

One of the major issues with downsizing to a tiny house is the lack of storage space. The Nugget addresses this with lots of little nooks, drawers, and cupboards. Visitors enter the home through double glass doors, which really helps open it up to the outside. This brings them into a living room that contains a large L-shaped sofa with built-in storage.

Nearby is the kitchen, which has a lot of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry and a relatively large cupboard. It also has a sink, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, propane-powered four-burner stove, and oven, plus a small breakfast bar for two and large operable windows. A sliding door separates the kitchen and adjacent bathroom, which contains a shower, sink, and composting toilet.

The main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft-style sleeping area up there with a low ceiling, though does feature a lowered standing platform to make getting dressed easier. There's also a double bed and yet more storage space.

The second loft is accessed by the other storage-integrated staircase (to be clear, two staircases on a tiny house is rare but not unheard of) and again has the lowered platform for getting dressed. The space is set up as a home office but can also double as a bedroom and has a space in the floor for dangling legs down when sitting, to at least make it slightly more comfortable for someone sitting at a computer.

The Nugget's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two Build Tiny

The Nugget gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is wired ready for solar. It was delivered turnkey as a fully-furnished build, though we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny