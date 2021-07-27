Piwakawaka tiny house puts small living on the level

Back in 2020, New Zealand's Build Tiny designed a tiny house named the Dark Horse. The firm has now used that model as a starting point for another tiny house that's arranged on one level. It features a well-stocked kitchen and a bedroom and living room that open up to the outside with double glass doors.

This tiny house is named the Piwakawaka and has a total length of 9 m (29 ft), which is on the money for New Zealand tiny houses, but quite short compared to many US examples. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in vinyl and cedar. Visitors access the interior through the glass doors and the light-filled interior is finished in poplar core plywood. The living area itself is pretty small and has some seating and shelving, plus a wood-burning stove that heats the home.

The Piwakawaka's bedroom opens up to the outside with double glass doors Build Tiny

Nearby, just to the right of the living room as you enter, is the bedroom. This has generous glazing and, like the living room, opens up to the outside. Additionally, there's plenty of headroom to stand upright – always a nice feature to have in a tiny house – plus it contains some storage space (though perhaps a storage-integrated bed would have been a good addition too).

Over on the other side of the living room is the kitchen area. This is quite well-stocked for a compact tiny house and includes a large bifold window, a breakfast bar for two, cabinetry, a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a microwave, a pull-out pantry, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and even a small dishwasher. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which contains a sink, shower, and composting toilet, as well as some extra storage space and a washer/dryer.

Visitors enter the Piwakawaka through double glass doors into a small living area Build Tiny

The Piwakawaka gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, but has also been wired ready to accept a solar panel installation at some point in the future. The home was delivered as a turnkey build, ready to move in, including furniture. We've no word on the price of this one, though the similar Dark Horse cost NZD 155,000 (roughly US$80,000).

Source: Build Tiny