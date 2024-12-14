Tiny house fits two bedrooms and a pair of bathrooms on one level

We see a lot of tiny houses that can sleep a family four or even six, but all those people sharing one small bathroom is never ideal. The Olivia Summit addresses this with a spacious layout that's arranged on one floor and includes two bedrooms and a like number of bathrooms.

The Olivia Summit, by Tiny Mountain Houses, has a length of 42 ft (12.8 m), so is on the larger side for even a North American tiny house, and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's finished in concrete fiber lap siding and topped by a standing seam metal roof.

Its entrance opens onto the living room. This is quite large and hosts an L-shaped sofa, with electric fireplace and a wall-mounted TV. The glazing is also generous throughout, helping fill the interior with natural light.

The nearby kitchen includes a curved breakfast bar that seats four, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, plus a combined washer/dryer. Quartz countertops also feature, along with a steel sink, and lots of cabinetry and storage areas.

The Olivia Summit's interior measures roughly 395 sq ft (36.7 sq m), all of which is arranged on one floor Tiny Mountain Houses

Next to the kitchen is the main bathroom, which is accessed by a pocket door. It has a shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, plus a little storage space too.

There are two bedrooms in the Olivia Summit. The master bedroom is adjacent to the kitchen and bathroom, and has ample headroom to stand upright with it being downstairs, plus it contains a double bed, a wall-mounted TV and quite a lot of storage space.

Over on the opposite side of the home is a secondary bedroom. This also has lots of headroom, plus bunk beds, and its own en-suite bathroom. The bathroom itself looks a lot like its counterpart and has a shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as some more storage.

The Olivia Summit's kitchen has quartz countertops and hickory cabinetry Tiny Mountain Houses

The Olivia Summit gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and has three mini-split air-conditioners, plus ceiling fans, to keep it a comfortable temperature.

The model shown is currently up for sale for US$140,745. Check out the video below for a full tour.

You've never seen a tiny house like this single level Olivia Summit from Tiny Mountain Houses!

Source: Tiny Mountain Houses