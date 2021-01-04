© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny home's sliding roof lets the outside inside

By Adam Williams
January 04, 2021
Tiny home's sliding roof lets ...
The Marie Ange's roof slides open to expose the bedroom to the elements
The Marie Ange's roof slides open to expose the bedroom to the elements
View 10 Images
The Marie Ange's kitchen has a sink and cabinetry, as well as space for a fridge and oven
1/10
The Marie Ange's kitchen has a sink and cabinetry, as well as space for a fridge and oven
The Marie Ange's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
2/10
The Marie Ange's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Marie Ange is pictured here before the furniture was `installed
3/10
The Marie Ange is pictured here before the furniture was `installed
The Marie Ange's compact interior measures roughly 19 sq m (204 sq ft) and has a utilitarian decor of spruce and plywood
4/10
The Marie Ange's compact interior measures roughly 19 sq m (204 sq ft) and has a utilitarian decor of spruce and plywood
The Marie Ange's roof slides manually on rails and is secured into position with a series of simple clasps
5/10
The Marie Ange's roof slides manually on rails and is secured into position with a series of simple clasps
The Marie Ange is located in Landes, southwestern France
6/10
The Marie Ange is located in Landes, southwestern France
The Marie Ange's exterior consists of Douglas fir wood, with polycarbonate accenting
7/10
The Marie Ange's exterior consists of Douglas fir wood, with polycarbonate accenting
The Marie Ange measures roughly 19 sq m (204 sq ft)
8/10
The Marie Ange measures roughly 19 sq m (204 sq ft)
The Marie Ange's roof slides open to expose the bedroom to the elements
9/10
The Marie Ange's roof slides open to expose the bedroom to the elements
The Marie Ange's exterior consists of Douglas fir wood, with polycarbonate accenting
10/10
The Marie Ange's exterior consists of Douglas fir wood, with polycarbonate accenting
View gallery - 10 images

It can be really tough for a firm to stand out in the jam-packed tiny house scene nowadays but Optinid has created its own niche with a series of homes sporting unusual sunroof-like sliding roofs that open them up to the elements. Its latest model in this style is named the Marie Ange and comes packing solar panels and underfloor heating too.

The Marie Ange measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length and is based on a standard double-axle trailer, with a Douglas fir exterior and polycarbonate accenting. Looks-wise, it is very similar to previous efforts from the French firm and weight comes in at 3,300 kg (7,275 lb).

The interior floorspace measures roughly 19 sq m (204 sq ft). On entering the home, the living room is located to the right and looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing. A small work desk nearby is connected to a storage-integrated staircase and leads up to the home's only bedroom.

The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom space topped by that headline-grabbing sliding roof, which allows the owner to sleep under the Sun or stars if the weather allows – or, as Optinid suggests – make the bed in comfort, without banging their heads on the low ceiling. The roof is manually operated and slides on rails, and is secured into place with a series of clasps.

The Marie Ange's compact interior measures roughly 19 sq m (204 sq ft) and has a utilitarian decor of spruce and plywood
The Marie Ange's compact interior measures roughly 19 sq m (204 sq ft) and has a utilitarian decor of spruce and plywood

Elsewhere on the ground floor lies a kitchen with a sink and cabinetry, and space ready for an oven and fridge to be added. This connects to a small bathroom that contains a shower, sink, and toilet.

The Marie Ange gets its power from a standard RV-style hookup, but a solar panel array consisting of two 300-W panels helps reduce its draw on the grid (there are no batteries installed so it can't run off-the-grid). Heating comes from an underfloor heating system, like Minimaliste's Laurier, and should help keep toes toasty throughout winter.

We've no word on the price of this particular home, though similar sliding roof tiny houses by Optinid have previously cost in the region of €54,000 (around US$66,000).

Source: Optinid

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeTrailer
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
2 comments
guzmanchinky
I love tiny homes. That said you hear stories all the time about how they are not allowed anywhere. Not in RV parks (they don't meet RV Industry standards) and not on private land (they don't meet city code standards). Why in the world not just buy an RV???
Douglas Bennett Rogers
It's a (very expensive) roll off roof observatory!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More